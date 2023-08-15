In countries like Argentina, Uruguay or Brazil, there is an unwritten rule about not signing players from the staunchest rival. It also happens in Europe, or else ask Ronaldo how he did when he went from Barcelona to Real Madrid, or Hugo Sánchez himself, when he left Atlético de Madrid and became a merengue.
In Mexico, except for the northerners (tigers and striped), this has passed into the background. There are players who go from one team to another and no one is too alarmed. It was experienced by ‘Maza’ Rodríguez, who not only played in Chivas and Americabut even wore the shirt of the Blue Cross Celestial Machine.
Oribe Peralta is one of the most recent examples of América players on loan to Rebaño Sagrado. There was talk that Alexis Vega was interested in the Águilas and Sebastián Córdova, before arriving at Tigres, the squad with which he became the Mexican soccer champion, defeating Guadalajara in the final, was wanted by Chivas, but in the end he decided on the Nicolaitas , because in one of those, fate already had a particular script in store for him.
In the last hours, it has been speculated that the former player of the Águilas del América and national team: Jorge Sánchez, could see his European adventure interrupted to join the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara. The 25-year-old player could leave the Eredivisie in search of more minutes that can establish him as a key player within the National Team for the qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup.
According to information from Kery Ruíz, Ajax would be requesting 4 million for the footballer. A figure that is quite affordable for the Sacred Flock, who would not look badly at signing the defender who is only twenty-five years old.
#Chivas #seek #sign #América #player #Jorge #Sánchez
