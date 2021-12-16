Chivas de Guadalajara continues to move in the market to strengthen its squad for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The Sacred Flock seeks to incorporate new elements through exchanges. The rojiblanca board already tried with Club América by offering a barter that included Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna. It seems that this operation has stalled and will not continue to advance.
In this sense, the rojiblanco team has not given up and continues in search of new elements to strengthen its squad. According to the most recent reports, Guadalajara would be willing to offer Cruz Azul an exchange to add Adrián Aldrete to its ranks. The Flock would offer Alejandro Mayorga as a bargaining chip to stay with the veteran left back.
Journalistic reports in Guadalajara indicate that Chivas would seek this exchange with the Sky Machine. The celestial directive would yield to Adrián Aldrete if the rojiblancos hit Mayorga. Neither player has found consistency with their teams during the Grita México 2021 tournament. A change of scene could benefit both parties.
Chivas would beat an experienced player who has been a champion on practically every team he’s been on. With the possible arrival of Mayorga, Cruz Azul would beat a promising defender who showed his best version as a professional during his loan at Pumas.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Adrián Aldrete is valued at 1.65 million dollars, while Alejandro Mayorga is valued at more than 3 million dollars.
