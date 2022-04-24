Chivas has practically defined the departure of Raúl Gudiño either for the summer or until December, the goalkeeper and the club broke ties in the worst way and there is no possibility of closing a renewal, in this way, the former Porto goalkeeper will be the first loss of the herd.
Now that this has no solution, in Guadalajara there is nothing left but to look for the replacement of Gudiño and it seems that they will not do it internally in the basic forces, they will move in the Liga MX market in search of a goalkeeper who is opportune for their finances and the first option would be Hugo González.
González ends the loan with Juárez and will return to Monterrey, although he will only do so to define his future, since it is not part of the club’s plans. Chivas has not contacted the royal club to talk about the possible signing of Hugo, although Ricardo Peláez, who is a close friend of the veteran former national team goalkeeper, would have already communicated his desire to take Chivas to be the replacement for Gudiño, at which, the former America would be willing, because he knows that this could be his last chance in a leading team in Mexico.
