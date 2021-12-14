The name of Uriel Antuna has been one of those that have gained more strength in the Liga MX winter market. The Chivas de Guadalajara winger has been linked to teams like América and Santos Laguna. ‘El Brujo’ was offered as a bargaining chip to the Eagles to bring Sebastián Córdova to the club. This negotiation seems to have been stalled, to a large extent, due to Antuna’s refusal to accept the offer from the azulcremas.
Although the operation with America practically fell apart, it seems that the board of the Sacred Herd will seek to give the player of the Mexican National Team an exit. According to the most recent reports, Chivas would remove ‘El Brujo’ from its squad due to an indiscipline that occurred before the Grtia Mexico 2021 tournament ended.
This situation, according to the information of the reporter Jesús Hernández, would have occurred before playing the last game of the regular season against Mazatlán and the repechage game against Puebla. According to this version, Antuna would have put a person outside the team into the concentration, which would have caused annoyance both in Marcelo Michel Leaño, technical director of the rojiblanco club, and in Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara, the men of more weight in the Guadalajara.
Antuna has been offered to other Liga MX teams. In addition to America, the 24-year-old winger has been in the orbit of Santos Laguna or Rayados de Monterrey. The Chivas board of directors seems to have lost all confidence in the forward and will seek to take advantage of his letter in this market.
