Monday of @Peloteros_PQ with everything that happens around Chivas:

– The reason why Uriel Antuna leaves the Flock.

– Peláez still cannot find reinforcements.

– The preseason games.

– The Guadalajara calendar.

join up #FamilyPeloterahttps://t.co/18qhPVh5AU

– César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) December 14, 2021