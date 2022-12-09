Santiago Muñoz is one of the most important talents in all of Mexican soccer. The under-17 world runner-up opted to live his first European experience, leaving on loan to Newcastle, where to date he has only been active with the under-21 team, with which his performance has gone from more to much less, in addition to a few minutes with the first team in the summer preseason.
The Mexican’s contract with the English team lasts a year and a half and ends this winter, it includes a purchase option, which to this day, everything indicates that the Magpies team will not make it valid as they are not convinced of the future of Munoz. In this way, the Mexican forward will have to report in the following weeks with the Santos team. However, the footballer and the club do not have a good relationship, which is why his departure in the next market is not ruled out, something that generates a lot of interest in Chivas.
Sources close to Chivas report that Muñoz has been liked by the club for several years and they consider him a very interesting long- and short-term bet. That is why the Verde Valle team is considering presenting a formal offer for the transfer of Santiago, although they will have to wait until the first day of the following year to be able to move for his signing, since they must wait for Newcastle’s final decision. Guadalajara is looking for offenders, a footballer with the versatility of Muñoz, can be very useful for the flock.
