Club Deportivo Guadalajara is not having a good time at all and they are going to end the year in the worst way, seeing their staunch rival being champion and with their internal problems that triggered the departure of Veljko Paunovic To the order of the day.
Fernando Hierro He is working and we just have to wait for the official announcement of his arrival on the bench. Fernando GagoMeanwhile, the sports director continues to evaluate the squad that he will configure for the Clausura 2024 and the Concachampions Cup 2024.
Regarding this issue, it is being considered to make a decision that might not be liked in the red-and-white environment and according to information from the journalist Jesus Hernandezthe board would be willing to sell to Gilberto Orozco ChiqueteAs long as a juicy offer arrives for him, it is worth remembering that a few months ago he was linked to the Monterrey Football Club.
“They tell me that if a good offer comes for Chiquete, it will be sold. Not a loan, a good offer, the letter and the transfer of federative rights”
– Jesus Hernandez.
The Sacred Flock has in Gilberto Orozco Chiquete one of the best youth defenders in Mexican soccer, his qualities can lead him to be one of the best Mexican defenders of recent times, his quality is undeniable and that is why he is already considered a national team player and can compete with anyone .
His multifunctionality as a left back and center back gives him that plus that every team wants, and if the red and white team is not able to see the level of growth that this player can have, hundreds of other teams surely can, because he can without any problem be a starting center back of the Mexican team in the future.
If Chivas puts its player on the sideboard, there will be no shortage of interested parties, regardless of whether they may have a strong income, we have not yet seen his best level and he has a lot to prove, it will be a matter of waiting if offers arrive that make him consider his sale to the Guadalajara board.
