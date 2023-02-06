Since the departure of Alan Pulido, Chivas de Guadalajara has struggled a lot to find their goal man. The Sacred Flock has tried with various elements, but none has managed to offer the goalscoring quota that the native of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. The 31-year-old player won the scoring title in the 2019 Apertura and finishing that championship he left for MLS to play with Sporting Kansas.
The attack is one of the weakest areas of Chivas. During this campaign, the team led by Veljko Paunovic has only scored five goals over five days, that is, they record one goal every 90 minutes.
Of these five scores, only one was made by a striker: Alexis Vega. The rojiblanco winger will unfortunately miss several weeks of activity due to injury.
Looking ahead to the next semester, the Chivas de Guadalajara board of directors is already working to strengthen the offensive line. In this context, the Sacred Flock would be evaluating the return of Alan Pulido, their last scoring champion.
‘Puligol”s contract with Sporting Kansas City ends in December 2023, so Chivas could begin their approaches in the summer and add him to the squad at the beginning of 2024.
Alan Pulido is a player loved by the red and white fans and has declared on several occasions that he has a special love for this institution. The striker’s high salary could be an obstacle to negotiating his return to the fold, although it seems that there is time to fix this situation.
