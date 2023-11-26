The Mexican forward and all-time top scorer for the Mexican national team, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He is a free agent, after ending his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, so it is inevitable to link him again with the team of his loves and the club from which he emerged, Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
The footballer himself stated that he has offers from various parts of the world, including Mexico, which is why Rebaño Sagrado was immediately placed as the main interested party in his services due to the lack of quality center forwards.
Although it is worth remembering that the 35-year-old footballer has not had official activity since May when he suffered a knee injury from which he has been recovering in recent weeks.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist ESPN, Hector Huertamentioned in the program Radio Formula that the sports director of the red and white team, Fernando Hierrohas had approaches with the player and could bring him back.
“The most likely thing is that next season he will come to Chivas. Because the Galaxy has already told him that he is not going to continue and is analyzing his options. Fernando Hierro has spoken with him because they want to bring him to Chivas”
– Hector Huerta.
Likewise, the journalist Kery News He has also spoken out in this regard and announced on his YouTube channel that the Guadalajara board wants to hire the man again. exRed Devil.
At the moment there is nothing confirmed, but the possibility is given that he would arrive as a free agent and although it would be expected that he would receive a large salary, his signing would represent a great strategy because there would be a lot of enthusiasm and enthusiasm from the majority of chivabrothers who long to return. Let’s see him dressed in red and white like the last time more than 13 years ago.
#Chivas #shown #interest #return #Chicharito #Clausura