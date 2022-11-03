Chivas would have renewed two other experienced players for Clausura 2023

The new technical director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovicwas presented on Tuesday at the Akron Stadium and according to a sector of the press from this Wednesday he would have already made his first decision within the first team and it would be the closing of the negotiations with the renewal of two experienced soccer players for the Clausura 2023.
The Sacred Flock returns from its vacation to activities on Monday, November 14 at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, to undergo medical and physical examinations, which will mark the start of a rescheduled preseason that will now be one month and medium, where they will have a two-game tour of Spain, during the first days of December.
Ferdinand Ironhad several pending matters pending the hiring of Veljko Paunovic, Therefore, the future of the contracts that expired in December of this year was finally defined. However, the Spanish leader would have specified in the last few hours the renewal of two important elements in the red and white squad.
Likewise, according to information revealed by the correspondent of Azteca Sports, Omar Villarrealthrough his personal Twitter account, announced that Isaac Brizuela Y Jesus Sanchez They extended their respective contracts and will continue their extensive career with the Guadalajara team until 2023.
The 32-year-old midfielder, Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, arrived in 2015 from the Red Devils of Toluca and immediately remained an important player, with whom he has already won five titles (two Copa MX, one Supercopa MX, one Liga MX and one Concacaf Champions League). During the Apertura 2022 he was able to see action in 13 games.
For his part, the 33-year-old right back, Jesus ‘Chapito’ Sanchez, emerged from the Basic Forces of Guadalajara and has worn the red and white shirt throughout his career. Since her debut in August 2010, she has played 323 games and is close to being in the top 10 players with the most appearances in the entire history of the institution. In the past Apertura 2022 she only played nine times, alternating starts and substitutions with the one who was the star signing, Alan Mozo.
