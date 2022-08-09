Chivas de Guadalajara is experiencing one of its lowest moments in years. The results in the first half of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament have not been as expected and Ricardo Cadena’s process is in danger. In seven games this season, the Sacred Flock has suffered two defeats and five draws. In this journey, the rojiblanco team has only been able to score four goals, which makes them the worst offense in the competition.
The negative streak of the Sacred Flock has penetrated deep into the institution. So much so that even footballers have had to receive psychological attention to get out of the crisis. Isaac Brizuela, one of the most experienced members of the rojiblanco team, stated that the club has sought to support the players in every way possible.
“It’s a complicated moment, I’m not going to deny that sometimes it’s difficult to say ‘what else can I do?’ for what is happening to us. They try to help us with people specialized in the area of psychology. They try to give us different things to get out of this situation. It’s complicated, but these are moments that you know will happen and here we are again “
– Isaac Brizuela to TUDN
Chivas de Guadalajara adds nine games without knowing the victory in Liga MX. The group led by Ricardo Cadena obtained its last victory in an official match on May 8 against Pumas in the playoff by a score of 4-2.
This Saturday, August 13, the Sacred Flock will receive Atlas at the Akron Stadium in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío. Chivas has four duels without being able to beat the rojinegros. In the event of a loss to the Foxes, the board could cut off Ricardo Cadena’s trial.
