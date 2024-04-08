In the last hours, the environment of Chivas It has been filled with names as possible signings for the next tournament; However, many of the fans of the Sacred Flock have been surprised by the new name that comes from the Netherlands.
And it is that Fernando Hierro works intensively to monitor young Mexicans who meet the requirements of Mexican ancestry, especially due to the excessive price that the equipment of the Liga MX They call their national “jewels”.
The perfect example is Jordan Carrillowho at just 22 years old and fifty games with Santos Lagunathey have valued it at more than 7 million dollars, so now the bets are also directed at the player's roots.
The footballer in question is Richard Ledezmawho is active in the PSV Eindhoven and is born in Phoenix, Arizona; However, because he has Mexican parents, he can represent the Mexican team and play with Chivas de Guadalajara.
Richard Ledezma it started to sound like possible signing of Chivas after starting to follow on social networks Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro; Therefore, some assume that negotiations have already begun to sign the soccer player who represents the United States.
Also know as Richy Ledezma, is a footballer who mainly plays as an offensive midfielder; with characteristics to be able to play as a right winger.
He is 23 years old and last year he was on loan at the New York City; But this year he returned to PSV and unfortunately, physical problems have prevented him from gaining the trust of Peter Bosz, so he has not had minutes.
It is valued at 1 million dollars and could be one of the signings in Guadalajara for the next season.
