After the FIFA Date, the Chivas de Guadalajara They are already fully involved in preparing for the match on Date 13 vs. Rayados de Monterreya key game to stop falling in the classification and in which Fernando Gago may have a new offensive variant.
And although the serious problem of Sacred Flock He is on defense, so far in Clausura 2024 they have barely scored 15 goals, so the Argentine strategist could be preparing a very important alternative for the final stretch of the competition.
Until now, Gago has alternated ownership of the center forward between Javier Hernandez and Ricardo Marinwho are classified as the two main battering rams of Chivas this tournament, but in the last preparation match a key element reappeared.
The red and white youth player, José Juan Macíashe returned to play as a starter in a game with Chivas and he celebrated the event on social networks, because after a year and a half with severe physical problems, the 24-year-old forward finally reappeared in the starting eleven.
It was in the friendly match played in the United States, Atlas vs Chivaswhere Macias He returned to being a starter with Chivas a month and a half later, after being injured due to a muscle problem.
José Juan Macías He was injured in mid-2022 with a torn cruciate ligament, for which he was out for more than a year. He formally returned until the preseason of this Clausura 2024, but with low rhythm and condition.
Despite this situation, Fernando Gago It gave him the confidence to start the first three rounds against Santos Laguna, Tigres and Tijuana, but a thigh injury left him out of circulation at the end of January, from which he has barely been able to recover.
