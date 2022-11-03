With Fernando Hierro in the Sports Department and Paunovic in the coaching staff, the new management of Chivas has begun. Now the coach and Sports Director will work together to define the squad for the next winter market, which will be quite long, since the World Cup will cross and Guadalajara will have time to assemble its squad.
The first thing they want in Guadalajara is to define exits and continuities before starting to talk about signings, and for now there are more players discarded than those who have a safe place within the team, although in the most recent hours it has been confirmed that two veterans of the team will continue within the institution for at least one more year.
Sources close to Chivas confirm that Guadalajara will sign the contract extensions for Isaac Brizuela and Jorge Sánchez in the following hours. Their new contract will be valid for one year and the possibility of renewing in the case of the two is subject to the performance they show throughout 2023. Brizuela and Sánchez are two of the team’s captains, they come from the Almeyda era and it was expected that both took a step aside, however, count for Paunovic.
#Chivas #sign #renewals #Isaac #Brizieula #Jorge #Sánchez
