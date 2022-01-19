Eugenio Pizzuto is one of the most interesting prospects in Mexican soccer. The midfielder from San Luis Potosí shone with the Mexican under-17 team at the World Cup held in Brazil in 2019 and won the Bronze Ball in the competition. The Pachuca soccer player debuted shortly after in the first division with the Tuzos, but suffered an unfortunate injury in his first game in Liga MX.
In mid-2020, the player was released and decided to sign with Lille, one of the European teams that is most characterized by developing young talent. On January 17, Les Dogues communicated through a publication on social networks that Pizzuto would not continue in their ranks after reaching a common agreement. The constant injuries of the Mexican were one of the main factors that motivated the decision.
Against this background, the question is where the promising 19-year-old will continue his career. According to the latest reports, Eugenio Pizzuto’s priority would be to continue in European football. However, from Liga MX there is a club interested in adding it to its squad for Clausura 2022. The Chivas de Guadalajara board considers that the element could be useful to them.
Despite the lack of activity and the numerous injuries that the Mexican midfielder has suffered, the Sacred Flock would be interested in hiring him. Pizzuto is currently a free agent and can sign with any team he wants. However, his priority is to continue in the Old Continent. Having an Italian passport, his team search is likely to be less complicated than if he counted as a non-EU player.
