With the imminent departure of José Juan Macías from the Chivas del Guadalajara team, coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich urgently wants to reinforce the front. It is for this reason that the search for a gunner has begun, and everything seems to indicate that the ‘King Midas’ would already have the chosen one to occupy the place that could be vacant.
According to information from Balam Sports, the Sacred Herd would go for the services of one of the three available players from Santos Laguna. This source indicates that those contemplated to be able to reinforce the club are Alberto Ocejo, Eduardo Aguirre Y Santiago Munoz. The latter is the one that they would bet on first-hand, if not specified, they would go for the two mentioned players.
“Chivas will look for the arrival of Eduardo Aguirre, Alberto Ocejo or Santiago Muñoz. This before the signing of JJ Macias to @GetafeCF. It would NOT be easy to negotiate with @ClubSantos for any of the three. ”, You can read in the publication of the indicated medium.
Likewise, the negotiations to get hold of any of the three footballers will not be easy at all. And it is that each one of the trident of the Warriors are indispensable for the assembly of the coach Guillermo Almada.
It should be noted that, despite not being highly expensive signings, they are essential in Santos Laguna, a team that wants to increase their value by taking advantage of their good performance to sell them at a higher cost. Santiago Muñoz has a value of $ 1.5 million; Alberto Ocejo, 700 thousand dollars; and Eduardo Aguirre with 1 million of greens. Only a strong amount on the table would convince the Santista managers to give way to one of their key players.
