Guadalajara continues to wait to be able to specify another signing for the next tournament, a complicated possibility since the team’s finances at this time are not good. In addition, Grupo Omnilife, the company behind the herd, is experiencing legal problems in the interior and there are even potions that the business slows down once again if the pandemic explodes again.
For this reason, both Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez have seen how in this market of Mexican distribution transfers, all the players that could interest Chivas have signed for teams like Cruz Azul, América, Tigres and Monterrey, possibly in Verde Valle they will see another signing frustrated, the former Tigre today from Atlanta United Jürgen Damm.
MLS press and local Jalisco source affirm that Chivas does not have the best possibility of finalizing the signing of Jürgen in this winter market, since the player’s salary is inaccessible for the conditions of the Sacred Herd, with everything and that the player was willing to reduce the salary in order to be part of the rojiblanco club. The possibility of Damm is so far away, that right now Jürgen is already beginning to be linked with the eagles of America.
