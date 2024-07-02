As we have reported in 90min, from the Belgian Super League, Anderlecht is moving for the signing of Jesús Orozco Chiquete, the 22-year-old Mexican being the best defender at Chivas right now. The footballer’s desire is to leave Liga MX this summer, as he knows that only by being in Europe could he compete for the starting position in the Mexican National Team, however, beyond the offer on the table, his transfer is far from being finalized.
Sources in Mexico confirm that although the offer for Orozco is unknown, it would be very low, and that the only way the Verde Valle team will agree to release their defender is if his release clause to Europe is paid, which is 6 million euros, a valuation that is not entirely affordable for the Belgian market.
The scenario is not the best for the transfer of Jesus this summer, first, Chivas do not contemplate his departure, since the Verde Valle consider that he is not capable of making the necessary changes right now and second, because the club will not find a replacement of the same level for a price similar to that of his transfer. In addition, beyond the pressure from the central defender to accept his sale, the Guadalajara team is not willing to negotiate the same, if he wants to leave, he must convince the Anderlecht team to pay the release clause no matter what.
