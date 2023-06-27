Alan Pulido was just a few details away from returning to Liga MX. The reality is that Sporting Kansas City had every intention of selling the Mexican this summer because his performance was poor, the striker was a shadow within the squad. But overnight, the 32-year-old veteran found his best form in years and sharpened his aim in front of the frame, already reaching 6 goals in the last 4 MLS duels.
For that reason, everything has changed in Alan’s future. The Mexican will not return to Mexico this summer, as the MLS team has not only put a stop to his sale, running the risk of losing him as a free agent in January, but is working and pushing for the scorer to sign the renewal. Right now, two teams from the Liga MX have been left with their arms stretched out waiting for the signing of Pulido, Cruz Azul and Chivas. The latter, who does not lose hope, but has a new return date for his former star.
For Chivas it has been a blessing that Sporting did not sell Pulido, since they could not compete with the offer from Cruz Azul. However, now that the Mexican will be a free agent, those from Verde Valle will push the machine a little more and will have more money available for the next market, in which, from now on, the priority objective to reinforce the squad is Alan signing.
#Chivas #Alan #Pulido #winter #market
