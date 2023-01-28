Chivas has not had the best start to Clausura 2023. The team has 4 out of 9 possible points, but, in reality, at this stage of the tournament, the sum of points is second. What is really relevant is the sporting level shown by the team that has been under Paunovic’s control for more than a month and that, at least until today, has not shown a brilliant game.
Chivas v Toluca – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages
The Serbian has asked the fans for calm and patience with his project, he is confident that as the days go by, the sensations will improve and football will arrive. Inside Guadalajara, at first the intention was not to give the European excessive opportunities to give results, but Fernando Hierro understands that the coach’s request is very valid and that is why he has changed his position regarding a possible dismissal almost premature for Paunovic.
Rebaño Pasión informs that Fernando Hierro does not currently contemplate the dismissal of Paunovic, the sports director will give the Serb at least a whole semester so that he can demonstrate the worth of his work, which he will speak for him. Although the Spaniard will give the Chivas strategist that vote of confidence, Hierro has also taken the position of staying close to both the coach and the footballer, Fernando wants to be close in day-to-day work on the field to monitor that indeed there is work and therefore progress.
Leave a Reply