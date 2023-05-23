Guadalajara has signed the big one this weekend. The Verde Valle team dominated the team of the Águilas del América on the field of the Estadio Azteca and as soon as those from Coapa were left with 10 players due to the expulsion of Álvaro Fidalgo, those from Paunovic went on the attack with all their weapons until the end of the game. degree of achieving a comeback that at some point seemed very complex.
More news from Liga MX:
Now, Guadalajara will focus all their efforts on the final where they will meet Siboldi’s Tigres. At the same time, Fernando Hierro’s board of directors, who has carried out a job that is more plausible, is charting the way forward for the club for the summer market and the sports director, former coach of the Spanish National Team, understands that the greatest lack it has today the Puanovic squad is the absence of a weight striker and the goal is to bring Alan Pulido back anyway.
Sources close to Chivas report that the possibility is real, Hierro understands that Alan is not happy within the MLS and with just over 6 months left on his contract, his arrival in the winter market as a free agent is almost a fact. However, they will seek to step on the accelerator and get him this same transfer period, negotiating his transfer with Sporting Kansas City since the club is not satisfied with the Mexican and freeing up a franchise player position could be very attractive to look for an elite signing. .
#Chivas #give #signing #Alan #Pulido
Leave a Reply