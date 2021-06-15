The transfer market continues to move in Mexican soccer and while several teams manage the new incorporations, there is one that does not wake up in this area and that begins to worry a sector of its fans.
It is the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, which under the command of Ricardo Peláez it has not reopened the portfolio after the heavy disbursement they made before the pandemic and now everything indicates that economic power has been strongly reduced.
This would be the main reason why the reinforcements have not been able to arrive, although the discourse of confidence in the quarry permeates from the rojiblanco niche, so it is not clear if the Chivas will be able to reinforce themselves in the face of the Opening 2021.
Due to the little capital that could be handling the ‘Flock‘, other clubs would see with good eyes sending their discarded players to the Guadalajara team, knowing the need that Guadalajara could have.
Two of them are Raul Lopez Y Emilio Orrantia, footballers from Toluca and Santos Laguna, respectively, who would have been offered to the board of directors of Ricardo Peláez to reinforce the right-hand side of the team.
According to information from Millennium, both players are not even close to being a priority for Chivas, since the objective is to give the youth squad more filming Juan de Dios Aguayo, who is a substitute for the owner, Jesus ‘Chapo’ Sánchez.
At the moment there are two of the possibilities that could reach the Flock without making a great effort. Carlos Emilio Orrantia was a starter during the last league of Santos Laguna and the ‘Fingers’ López was a regular fixture on the 11th of Hernán Cristante with Toluca, in addition to having a past as a rojiblanco.
