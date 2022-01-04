The novel of Alexis vega With Guadalajara it remains active, since it is known that the player could leave the team, after not receiving a salary increase, according to different sources.
Therefore, the Sacred Flock He is still looking for a way to shield him, aware that his contract expires in December 2022, so in six months he could start negotiating with any other club without leaving any profit, therefore, as it is a priority that he remains in the fold, the Record Diary He announced that they already presented him with a last offer in which he would receive double what he earns, which the attacker wanted, waiting only for the answer.
Previously, Chivas He had only offered a small salary increase to the Gru, apart from granting him facilities to emigrate to Europe in case an attractive offer arrives, as happened with Jose Juan Macías, which their representatives declined.
According to different reports, the national team currently earns one million dollars annually. If he accepted the offer presented by the Guadalajara entity, he would take two million dollars, that is, 42 million pesos.
Likewise, it should be remembered that there is also the possibility that the youth squad Toluca can be placed in Liga MX, having until February 1, as that is the limit as long as the player has not played or been summoned with his previous club on the aforementioned date. This is because their possible arrival in Rayados de Monterrey has been handled.
It should be remembered that Chivas only announced the hiring of Roberto Alvarado for the Clausura 2022, against the casualties of Oribe Peralta, Uriel antuna, Alejandro mayorga, Toño Rodriguez Y Jesus Godinez.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #tie #Alexis #Vega #offering #double #salary
Leave a Reply