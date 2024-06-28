Unlike other Liga MX teams, Chivas has not had a significant presence in the market, either locally or internationally. The Sacred Flock has limited itself to signing Omar Govea and Diego Aguirre, two players who in their former teams were substitutes with a low competitive level.
Now, as we have informed you in 90min, those of Verde Valle focus their efforts on the signing of Jordi Cortizo, however, Guadalajara has made the decision to make an effort for Luis Romo.
Rodrigo Camacho of Fox Sports, a source close to Chivas, reports that the Rebaño board as well as the people of Monterrey have begun negotiations for the possible transfer of Luis Romo this summer, since the team from the north of the country is open to closing the sale of the media of containment who they do not consider a key man.
This has caught the attention of Verde Valle, as they understand that the former Cruz Azul player is one of the best footballers in the local market that they can aspire to hire.
In any case, the signing of Luis will not be an easy goal for Chivas, it is no secret to anyone that the player is liked in Saudi Arabia where they offer a transfer price of up to 8 million dollars, a figure that the herd must at least match, in addition , the Mexican is given a huge salary improvement compared to what he already receives in Monterrey, since Rayados is the Liga MX team that pays its players the best.
#Chivas #unexpected #step #Luis #Romo
