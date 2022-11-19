All the Liga MX clubs are moving in the winter transfer market for the Clausura 2023 tournament. Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the squads that have generated the most expectations due to their new project. Although the Sacred Flock has not yet made any movement official, many names have been mentioned as possible reinforcements for the coming semester.
Players like Brandon Vázquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Víctor Guzmán Guzmán, Marco Fabián, Eduardo Aguirre and Víctor Guzmán Olmedo are some of the elements that have sounded like possible signings for Guadalajara. Added to this list is a player who belongs to Club América, the hated archrival: Alan Medina.
Pachuca v Toluca – Guard1anes Tournament 2020 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
According to information from the ESPN network, Chivas de Guadalajara is probing the 25-year-old attacking midfielder who was on loan last season at FC Juárez. El Rebaño was interested in the signing of Medina since he shone in Toluca, but the Águilas won the signing of him.
The market value of Alan Medina would be close to a million dollars, a figure that would be accessible to Chivas de Guadalajara, although in the case of a rival team, the Águilas could increase the cost.
Leon v FC Juarez – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages
In the 2022 Apertura, Medina played 1,001 minutes with the Braves in 17 games in the regular phase of the tournament, scoring four goals and providing two assists. In the playoffs he played 72 minutes.
