Chivas de Guadalajara He is very interested in signing César Montes for the Apertura 2024 tournament. The rojiblanco team is pending the situation of the 'Cachorro' and this would be on Fernando Hierro's radar for the summer, according to information from portals such as Rebaño Pasión and Soy Fútbol.
Cesar Montes, without a doubt, is one of the best Mexican central defenders of the moment. However, the 'Cup' is having a lot of problems adapting to European football. The defender arrived in the Old Continent with Espanyol de Barcelona, a team with which he was relegated in the 2022/2023 season.
Montes received a new opportunity in LaLiga after Almería signed him for the current Spanish soccer tournament. However, the Andalusian team is practically condemned to relegation since it is in last place in the general classification and has only achieved six points out of a possible 69.
So far there are no talks between the team management, there is only interest on the part of the Sacred Flock. If Chivas de Guadalajara presents a formal offer for the defender, everything indicates that they will have to pay a large amount of money.
Montes, 26 years old, is a starter with the Mexican National Team and still has international projection. It must be taken into account that Espanyol spent 8 million euros to buy his letter from Rayados de Monterrey and that Almería spent 14 million euros for the player born in Hermosillo, Sonora.
If Chivas wants Montes, they will have to be willing to open their wallet.
