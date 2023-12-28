Guadalajara is in full cleanup, in addition to the departure of several youth players who had no place within the first team, Fernando Hierro and Gago is thanking the players from the star squad who no longer have a place within Chivas. Officially, the club announced the withdrawal as a free agent of Cristián Calderón, who after making more noise off the field than on the field in the 4 years he was in green valley, has left the team through the back door.
For more news on Liga MX transfers
Now, as we have informed you in 90min, Chivas and Cruz Azul are advancing in the transfer of Alexis Vega, another of the club's discards. The movement is moving forward with issues to resolve, but for now, there are desires from all those involved for the transfer to be completed. The third direct dismissal of the Spanish sports director and the Argentine coach is Miguel Jiménez, better known as 'wacho' and Guadalajara's position is clear, they want to force his departure at all costs.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that Jiménez is already on Chivas' transfer list and the ideal of the Verde Valle team is clear, selling this same market to him at all costs. The issue with the goalkeeper is the same as with Alexis Vega, his contract ends in June, this being the case and without the slightest intention of renewing, the board wants to obtain some income from his transfer and at the same time save the semester's salary for the veteran of 33 years old, right now no offers.
#Chivas #force #departure #39wacho39 #Jiménez
Leave a Reply