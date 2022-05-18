After the elimination in the quarterfinals against the Atlas Foxesthe team of Chivas from Guadalajara knows that there is no tomorrow, and now they are planning what will be the next tournament where they will go for the long-awaited title. Now, the managers are going to charge for Alan Mozoplayer of the Cougarsand will seek to offer as a bargaining chip to a player.
According to information from the sports newspaper Court, the intention of the chiverío is to sign one of the best soccer players that the university students have. However, and after the possible obstacle of the capital team, they will try to convince them of a barter with the goal Raul Gudinothis in addition to an amount of extra money.
It must be remembered that the Mexican goalkeeper no longer enters into plans for Chivas and will be leaving the club; likewise, the rojiblancos analyze taking advantage of the moment of the Cougarswho were left without their goalkeeper Alfredo Talaveraso now they need a goalkeeper for the next semester.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the rojiblancos begin negotiations, which will not be easy at all. It must be taken into account that today Alan Mozo He is one of the best players in his position, although due to the economic situation that the felines are going through, they would not look badly on a barter for the ‘Goliath’ and a sum of money.
In the tournament that ended, Alan Mozo He added 14 games, which are summarized in 1181 minutes played. Also, and with information from Transfermarkt, its market value for legs is 4 million dollars. If it happens, who would win in the negotiation?
