Another one who would leave would be Alan Mozo?

The Chivas board would go with all its offensive power. for taking over the services of the university. ? “The right side Alan Mozo is in the orbit of Chivas and is one of the goals that the team from Guadalajara has” https://t.co/yNhfHgeHF8 pic.twitter.com/l3KnWPLXOA

– Dale Blue and Gold (@DaleAzulyOro) May 13, 2022