The ratification of Ricardo Cadena as coach of Chivas at the moment looks like a mistake. The Herd coach is not managing to implant a competitive style of play within the team. In addition, in Guadalajara they still don’t know what it means to win this semester and this means that the rojiblanco coach has limited hours within the team.
And although Chivas ratified Cadena with the hope that the coach would maintain the good inertia with which he closed the previous tournament, his renewal was the result of the club not being able to sign other coaches. One of them is now Cruz Azul strategist Diego Aguirre, who thanked Ricardo Peláez.
There were several clubs within Liga MX that welcomed the arrival of Aguirre, however, the first to make contact was Chivas. In Guadalajara they offered a good salary to the technician and he explained what the project they were looking for in Verde Valle was. Diego asked for time to make a decision, but as soon as Cruz Azul contacted him, he thanked the team from Guadalajara and immediately opted for La Maquina, leaving Chivas forced to renew Ricardo Cadena.
#Chivas #wanted #sign #Diego #Aguirre #occupy #bench
Leave a Reply