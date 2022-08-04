CONFIRM APPROACHES 🚨

In an interview with our collaborator @medranoaztecaRicardo Peláez confirmed having talked with Diego Aguirre to be DT of Chivas.

However, he assures that the priority was always the continuity of Cadena. https://t.co/M7agI2BkGk pic.twitter.com/IyPem7BZ65

– RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 3, 2022