🏡 We return to our house, we return to our people 🤝🏼 🛡️ There is nothing that makes us stronger than the union with our fans ⚔️ 🏟️ See you at the @AKRONStadium 👉🏼 https://t.co/9MAFhGkMuy 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/HW2al0qqFh — CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 19, 2023

This is never criminal! ❌❌❌ The slight friction between Chiquete and Avilés Hurtado occurs when the FC Juárez player is already falling. 🔍 Why didn’t the VAR intervene? I don’t know… Clear and manifest error by Fernando Hernández. 🧐@Chivasaffected by a bad decision. pic.twitter.com/enyurl7r27 — Juan Guzmán Gasso (@GuzmanGasso) August 20, 2023

THE CANELO TO ARGENTINA The Argentine player, Pedro Alexis Canelo is a new player for Independiente de Avellaneda after passing through the Xolos de Tijuana #canelo #Xolos pic.twitter.com/7mqq9rnVbV – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) August 11, 2023

Place: Zapopan, Jalisco

Stadium: Acron

Schedule: 7:00 p.m.

Given this, Fernando Cevallosannounced that the helmsman is not at all happy with how Guadalajara was seen in the League Cup 2023where he lost his two games against the FC Cincinnati and the Sporting Kansas City. Thanks to this, he did not respect hierarchies in his return to the MX League by putting the captain on the bench Victor Guzman, Alan Mozo and Antonio Brisenowhile at With e and roni he sent them to the rostrum.

“After Chivas’ failure and poor football shown in the Leagues Cup, Paunovic’s message by sending Pocho Guzmán, Mozo and Pollo to the bench, and Cone Brizuela and Cisneros to the stands, is clear and forceful. Those who are best are going to play ”published the journalist from Fox Sports On twitter.

Either way, pauno already assured that El Pocho Guzman He will jump as a starter on Tuesday because his plan to modify the starting eleven was due to the load of games that are coming later and he wants everyone to be trained.

WILL SERVE MOTIVATION “The bell has already rung in the Leagues Cup, but no one will feel sorry for us, today we deserved to win if it weren’t for the penalty, this will give us more shape and we will compete better” 🗣️ Veljko Paunovic DT Club Guadalajara#Chivas pic.twitter.com/iMLoBN2cqJ – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) August 19, 2023

Back for the second half ⚔️ 🫶🏼 TQM, ‘BEAR’ 🧸 pic.twitter.com/aq5ZFlXctM — CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 19, 2023

defenses: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesus Sanchez

midfielders: Rubén González, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán

strikers: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marin

substitutes: Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Juan Brigido, Daniel Ríos, Pável Pérez, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, Raúl Martínez, Raúl Rangel, Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros

“We would love to see the Leagues Cup also here in Mexico. I would like to host some MLS teams here at the Caliente Stadium. We played with their ball, I would also like them to play with ours. And several of us think the same”he declared.

“We have to shake off quickly, it was a hard blow for us, it hurt us. We came back with our faces down, we didn’t want to leave so quickly. And well, we have the Liga MX at the door, a tournament in which we have four points. And without a doubt we have this little thorn stuck in, especially from so many tournaments in which we have not even been able to qualify for the playoffs. Beyond us, we have to focus on them (Chivas), we have to worry and take care of what we do, good defensive runs, solid back, and when we have the ball, make our possessions long and be able to attack with punches and with people”ended.

It should be remembered that in the last week, Tijuana lost the Argentine striker Alexis Canelowho left with him Avellaneda Independent from Argentina.

🐶 @Xolos | Toño Rodríguez on the resumption of the Opening: ‘We have to change the chip, shake off quickly, it was a hard blow, it hurt us, we came back with our faces down, we didn’t want to leave that tournament so quickly. Now we have the Liga MX at the door. pic.twitter.com/GxeAy2pVVt — Official FUT Zone (@ZonaFUT1) August 17, 2023

defenses: Rafael Fernandez, Rodrigo Godinez, Diego Barbosa, Francisco Contreras

midfielders: Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, ‘Titi’ Rodriguez

strikers: Silvio Martinez, Carlos Valenzuela, Carlos Gonzalez

substitutes: Iván Tona, Eduardo Armenta, Kevin Castañeda, Lucas Cavanilli, Rodrigo Parra, Jesús Corona, Ricardo Díaz, Jesús Vega, Aarón Mejía, Carlos Galicia, Jaime Álvarez, Abraham Flores