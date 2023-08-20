The first double date of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, quickly arrives, after the stoppage caused by the League Cup 2023 against MLS. Therefore, this Tuesday, August 22, Chivas will host Xolos de Tijuana at the akron stadium for Matchday 5.
Guadalajara sought to continue its winning streak in the resumption of the contest with a fourth victory, however, it was unable to draw 1-1 against Juarez Braves in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Alexis Vega put the rojiblancos ahead in the first half, but at minute 81, the referee Fernando Hernandez scored a controversial penalty Jesus Chiquete about the colombian Aviles Hurtado, reaching the match through the coffee planter from the eleven steps. Despite this, the Flock continues to lead with ten points.
On the other hand, the Canes Aztecas did not see action in Matchday 5, since their duel against striped It still does not have a date to be disputed. It should be remembered that the frontiersmen were eliminated in the Group Phase of the League CupIn addition, before said championship they beat 2-1 to Blue Cross with so much of the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez and an own goal from the Colombian Diber Changing. They are tenths of the general table with four units.
When? Tuesday, August 22
Place: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Acron
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
This weekend it was announced that Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela It no longer enters into the Serbian coach’s plans Veljko Paunovic and for this reason they seek accommodation in another club, the same case with Daniel Riosalthough the latter did have minutes in the duel against juarezwhile Ronaldo Cisneros watched the crash from the stands. He With e interested in Lion, Pachuca, Toluca and cougarsmentioned the transfer specialist Fernando EsquivelBesides, his departure would help the Guadalajara squad financially because he is one of the top earners.
Given this, Fernando Cevallosannounced that the helmsman is not at all happy with how Guadalajara was seen in the League Cup 2023where he lost his two games against the FC Cincinnati and the Sporting Kansas City. Thanks to this, he did not respect hierarchies in his return to the MX League by putting the captain on the bench Victor Guzman, Alan Mozo and Antonio Brisenowhile at With e and roni he sent them to the rostrum.
“After Chivas’ failure and poor football shown in the Leagues Cup, Paunovic’s message by sending Pocho Guzmán, Mozo and Pollo to the bench, and Cone Brizuela and Cisneros to the stands, is clear and forceful. Those who are best are going to play ”published the journalist from Fox Sports On twitter.
Either way, pauno already assured that El Pocho Guzman He will jump as a starter on Tuesday because his plan to modify the starting eleven was due to the load of games that are coming later and he wants everyone to be trained.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
defenses: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesus Sanchez
midfielders: Rubén González, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán
strikers: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marin
substitutes: Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Juan Brigido, Daniel Ríos, Pável Pérez, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, Raúl Martínez, Raúl Rangel, Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros
the archer tono rodriguez He came out to face the border after the failure experienced in the League Cup 2023asking that for the next one the teams of the MLS come to Mexico, he also indicated that they have to shake that off quickly in order to focus on the local competition.
“We would love to see the Leagues Cup also here in Mexico. I would like to host some MLS teams here at the Caliente Stadium. We played with their ball, I would also like them to play with ours. And several of us think the same”he declared.
“We have to shake off quickly, it was a hard blow for us, it hurt us. We came back with our faces down, we didn’t want to leave so quickly. And well, we have the Liga MX at the door, a tournament in which we have four points. And without a doubt we have this little thorn stuck in, especially from so many tournaments in which we have not even been able to qualify for the playoffs. Beyond us, we have to focus on them (Chivas), we have to worry and take care of what we do, good defensive runs, solid back, and when we have the ball, make our possessions long and be able to attack with punches and with people”ended.
It should be remembered that in the last week, Tijuana lost the Argentine striker Alexis Canelowho left with him Avellaneda Independent from Argentina.
Goalie: Tono Rodriguez
defenses: Rafael Fernandez, Rodrigo Godinez, Diego Barbosa, Francisco Contreras
midfielders: Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, ‘Titi’ Rodriguez
strikers: Silvio Martinez, Carlos Valenzuela, Carlos Gonzalez
substitutes: Iván Tona, Eduardo Armenta, Kevin Castañeda, Lucas Cavanilli, Rodrigo Parra, Jesús Corona, Ricardo Díaz, Jesús Vega, Aarón Mejía, Carlos Galicia, Jaime Álvarez, Abraham Flores
Chivas 2-1 Xolos
