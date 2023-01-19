📝 Atletico de San Luis and Chivas don’t hurt each other. https://t.co/XnWpPV9CUD pic.twitter.com/OMUgc3MHyj – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) January 14, 2023

On the other hand, a player who has been requested by the fans to appear with the first team is Sebastian Perez Bouquetwho debuted with Ricardo Chain and play in it tapatio of the expansion league, fully complying. It is mentioned that the skilled squad player would be taken into account by the Serbian coaching staff Veljko Paunovic for the home debut.

🐐 Dr. Rafael Ortega will perform an arthroscopy on Alexis Vega, who would be out for up to a couple of months. The specialist has said in interviews that he had a bad knee since the World Cup pic.twitter.com/WyqC1Y9Gh5 — Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) January 17, 2023

“I think that today was a great match between the two teams, back and forth, at times they dominated, also us and the truth is that I am happy because I was a little worried about not having played Matchday 1, you get distracted a bit, no You have the rhythm, although we had played many games, it is not the same, they are from the preseason, but having already started the tournament it was a bit of a question if we were going to have that intensity, that rhythm ”indicated.

“In the cons that we managed to do, we needed to be a little more accurate; I think that we do have two or three clear ones to be able to end up winning the game. The point does hurt because you are at home, because once again the fans show that great start, that great enthusiasm, which I like that it seems that the connection between them and us continues but they also want good results, they want the team to I win”he added.

Pick: Chivas 0-0 Toluca