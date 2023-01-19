Next Saturday, January 21, Chivas receives Toluca at the akron stadium for Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the path of victory.
During the past date, the Guadalajara it did not go from zero against the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumdespite the fact that the locals were left with ten men due to the expulsion of the Uruguayan Juan Sanabria from minute 16. The rojiblancos couldn’t find a way to beat the Argentine’s goal Marcelo Barovero and unfortunately, they lost Alexis Vega, who suddenly felt pain in his knee that led him to leave the field at 54′, leaving the building on crutches. The Flock adds four points.
On the other hand, the Red Devils they missed a home win, as once in front, they stopped attacking the America, which in the end achieved a 2-2 draw. the paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez opened the board for the scarlets, but the Uruguayan brian rodriguez appeared to match. Later, Carlos Orrantia He scored a great goal, however, from the penalty spot Henry Martin the blackboard.
Date: Saturday, January 21
Location: Guadalajara Jalisco
Stadium: acron
Schedule: 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:10 p.m. (Southern US time), 10:10 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Vix+
Online Streaming: Vix+
CHIVAS: 1 win
TOLUCA: 1 win
TIE: 3 draws
CHIVAS: EGPPP
TOLUCA: EPPEG
Immediately the alarms went off in the Flock when they saw the face of pain of Alexis Vega, considered the best player on the team, but fortunately a cruciate ligament tear was ruled out, however, the attacker would miss several games. Journalist David Medrano reported that according to the doctor Raphael Ortega, gru he would be out for six or seven weeks because his right knee is ‘totally locked’. For now, more studies will be carried out, having a more complete report next Wednesday.
On the other hand, a player who has been requested by the fans to appear with the first team is Sebastian Perez Bouquetwho debuted with Ricardo Chain and play in it tapatio of the expansion league, fully complying. It is mentioned that the skilled squad player would be taken into account by the Serbian coaching staff Veljko Paunovic for the home debut.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Antonio Briseño, Jesus Chiquete, Alan Mozo, and Alejandro Mayorga.
Midfielders: Rubén González, Pável Pérez, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros, Ronaldo Cisneros
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Sánchez, Cristián Calderón, Sergio Flores, Alan Torres, José González, Víctor Guzmán, Daniel Ríos, Hiram Mier, Roberto Alvarado, Sergio Pérez Bouquet, Luis Olivas.
After the draw against Americathe technician Ignacio Ambriz He was satisfied with what was shown, however, he knows that he had opportunities to settle the duel, so he gave his evaluation.
“I think that today was a great match between the two teams, back and forth, at times they dominated, also us and the truth is that I am happy because I was a little worried about not having played Matchday 1, you get distracted a bit, no You have the rhythm, although we had played many games, it is not the same, they are from the preseason, but having already started the tournament it was a bit of a question if we were going to have that intensity, that rhythm ”indicated.
“In the cons that we managed to do, we needed to be a little more accurate; I think that we do have two or three clear ones to be able to end up winning the game. The point does hurt because you are at home, because once again the fans show that great start, that great enthusiasm, which I like that it seems that the connection between them and us continues but they also want good results, they want the team to I win”he added.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Andrés Mosquera, Maximiliano Araújo, Brian García.
Midfielders: Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Leo Fernandez
Forwards: Jean Meneses, Carlos Orrantia, Carlos González
Banking: Isaías Violante, Edgar López, Camilo Sanvezzo, Fernando Navarro, Brayan Angulo, Juan Gamboa, Jesús Venegas, Jorge Torres Nilo, Gustavo Gutiérrez
Chivas He has left too many doubts in his first two games, however, he has had a good defensive action, while Toluca He made a good impression on his debut, however, giving up attacking when he could do more damage definitely let his fans down a bit. The duel seems to be quite even, with arrivals on both sides, leaving a tie.
Pick: Chivas 0-0 Toluca
