The first double day of the Clausura 2024 calendar of the Liga MX, even some games were already advanced. Now, next Tuesday, January 30, Chivas receives the Toluca in it Akron Stadium for Date 4, where the rojiblancos finally hope to win their first duel.
For Date 3, Guadalajara visited the Hot Stadium rescuing the 1-1 draw against Xolos. Just at minute 19, the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez He put the locals ahead, however, at 66' Roberto Alvarado sealed the tie. However, the Flock will not be able to count on Ruben Gonzalez to face the scarlets because he was sent off at 90+5'. The Argentine's pupils Fernando Gago They barely add two points out of nine possible.
Likewise, the Red Devils went on a visit last night hosting the Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadium, also saving the tie. The 'Law of the Ex' appeared when Fernando Navarro He put La Franja ahead in the 23rd minute, but before finishing the first half the Paraguayan Robert Morales made it 1-1. The chorizo group appears with five units out of a possible nine.
When? Tuesday, January 30
Place: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and TV Azteca
streaming: ViX
After being a disaster in the first half, Guadalajara made three changes for the complement, completely changing the dynamic to be dominant and have several goal approaches, although they could barely even the score, however, Fernando Gago remains optimistic with what has been seen.
“In the first half I didn't like it at all, we planned game situations that we couldn't find. We had a lot of losses and we allowed the rival to lead, which put us very low. For the second we changed everything and gained possession of the ball. We were also able to work on the three-point line at times and that helped us gain depth. I haven't decided yet who is going to play on Tuesday. “We will make the best decisions so that the team performs well against Toluca”explained the strategist.
“We adjusted during the game and began to generate more chances. We will adapt to the rival and work with the desire to continue growing. I told all the players: they know that I need everyone, whether they have to play five minutes, 45, 90 or whatever, I always need them to the best of their abilities. If we only base ourselves on the results, it means scoring one more goal than the rival. We focus on continuing to grow and continue generating scoring opportunities. Today we created many dangerous chances, we are just lacking forcefulness and we will continue working on that. If we talk about the game in general, I liked some things and didn't like others, we must correct some situations, but logically if we don't win I won't be satisfied.”El Pintita closed.
Goalie: Raúl Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, 'Tiba' Sepúlveda, José Castillo, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, 'Pocho' Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Cade Cowell, Roberto Alvarado, JJ Macías
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Antonio Briseño, Mateo Chávez, Jesús Sánchez, Raúl Martínez, Alan Torres, Pável Pérez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Gael García, Yael Padilla, Armando González, Juan Brigido
One of the biggest morbidities of the championship was seeing Alexis Vega facing his former team, where he stopped entering into plans due to his indiscipline and low level, however, the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva He has already ruled it out to appear because he is still not one hundred percent.
“We are not going to take risks because it comes from Chivas, we are not going to get excited about it, to rush; first Alexis' health and performance. Until he is ready for him to appear, we are not going to risk, whatever it may be”revealed.
Already about the tie against Pueblathe Lusitanian criticized the irregularity they showed and said that he must analyze why if they finish the first half well, then they start the complement poorly: “I am left with a very bad first half on our side; technical issues, not tactics”.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Facundo Pereira, Adrián Mora
Midfielders: Claudio Baeza, Carlos Orrantia, Marcel Ruiz, Juan Domínguez, Maximiliano Araújo
Forwards: 'Gacelo' López, Jean Meneses
Substitutes: Robert Morales, 'Canelo' Angulo, Brian García, Mauricio Isais, Tomás Belmonte, Luis García, Abraham Villegas, Francisco Figueroa, Jesús Piñuelas, Víctor Arteaga
Chivas 2-2 Toluca
