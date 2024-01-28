⚽ #LigaMX #GEBData They still don't win! Final Score – Matchday 3@Xolos eleven @Chivas Tijuana has reached 9 games in a row without being able to beat Guadalajara, since October 30, 2019 by 0-1; Since 2012, Chivas has won 11 league tournaments, without winning in its first 3 games. pic.twitter.com/F7ly3EB69p — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) January 27, 2024

“In the first half I didn't like it at all, we planned game situations that we couldn't find. We had a lot of losses and we allowed the rival to lead, which put us very low. For the second we changed everything and gained possession of the ball. We were also able to work on the three-point line at times and that helped us gain depth. I haven't decided yet who is going to play on Tuesday. “We will make the best decisions so that the team performs well against Toluca”explained the strategist.

“We adjusted during the game and began to generate more chances. We will adapt to the rival and work with the desire to continue growing. I told all the players: they know that I need everyone, whether they have to play five minutes, 45, 90 or whatever, I always need them to the best of their abilities. If we only base ourselves on the results, it means scoring one more goal than the rival. We focus on continuing to grow and continue generating scoring opportunities. Today we created many dangerous chances, we are just lacking forcefulness and we will continue working on that. If we talk about the game in general, I liked some things and didn't like others, we must correct some situations, but logically if we don't win I won't be satisfied.”El Pintita closed.

“We are not going to take risks because it comes from Chivas, we are not going to get excited about it, to rush; first Alexis' health and performance. Until he is ready for him to appear, we are not going to risk, whatever it may be”revealed.

Already about the tie against Pueblathe Lusitanian criticized the irregularity they showed and said that he must analyze why if they finish the first half well, then they start the complement poorly: “I am left with a very bad first half on our side; technical issues, not tactics”.