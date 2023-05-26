The first episode of the grand final between Chivas and Tigres of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of Liga MX, ended in a scoreless tie in the Volcanodespite the attempts of the royals to pierce the nets, since the rojiblanca strategy worked well when playing defensively.
It will be next Sunday, May 28, when the new Mexican soccer champion is defined in the akron stadium. Guadalajara is looking for its thirteenth star while the U wants its eighth.
The brazilian defender Samir Caetano He continued without seeing action with the royals, although he was on the bench, while on the side of Chivas it should be remembered that the only casualty was Carlos Cisneroswho suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will take him away from the courts for six to eight months.
Date: Sunday, May 28
Location: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: acron
Schedule: 7:35 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:35 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:35 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: TUDN and Azteca Sports
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7 and www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
CHIVAS: 1 win
TIGERS: 3 wins
TIES: 1 tie
CHIVAS: EGEPG
TIGERS: EGPGP
After the draw achieved in the Volcanothe Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He said he was satisfied to meet the objective of not conceding a goal, apart from now he is concentrating on recovering players and hoping to succeed in La Fortaleza.
“First objective not to concede the goal, achieved, second objective not to score a goal, not achieved. First ninety minutes not completely satisfied with the result, but happy not to have conceded the goal. You have to get people back. The game has already started, the main thing is to recover, sleep and rest, tomorrow when we return, prepare the team. Every second counts, to work and prepare the team from now on “shared the helmsman.
Added to this, El Mago said that he liked the order and perseverance of his pupils, also stressed that the elements that entered the exchange also did a good job.
“What I liked the most is the order, the perseverance in carrying out the work and the approach, after the changes that came in did it well. We had several yellow cards in defense and that gave us having to make changes to counteract a team that was going to score the goal, with all this, I liked the union and determination of the group, today we didn’t fit in, we complied and it’s time for the other part of the game game that is to score and win. Everyone thought that everything would be resolved today, we have a result that I’m not saying is fantastic but it’s what gives us the power to build on this performance, we’ll be ready for Sunday and we don’t have to turn around or talk about it”ended.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, Jesús Chiquete
Midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán (C)
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela
Substitutes: ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Sánchez, Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, Pável Pérez, Sergio Flores, Raúl Rangel, Zahid Muñoz
The Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He went out to look for the victory in the first episode, however, he could not penetrate the defense of Guadalajara, although he accepted that they were superior, indicating that the rival took a lot of prize for what he did on the field of play.
“The series is still open for me, today was the game that I think showed that we were superior, the rival came looking for that result that would allow them to continue in the race to achieve their goal, I think (Chivas) took too much prize for what the game was, but hey, I respect the approach and the way of playing in this Chivas game a lot and he bet on that, that no one would score goals and well, I still think that the series is open, and now we have to do what The same thing we did when we played against Rayados as a visitor and we won it”indicated.
“I think the result, without a doubt we would have wanted to win, we wanted to win, but in front of us there was a rival who came to these instances just like us, we tried, we searched with our weapons and with what we could, we tried on the wings, in the center, but hey, we didn’t have the chance to specify, that we lacked that, to specify and be able to win the game, to go with a winning result and have a better chance of winning there”he added.
On the return duel and the approach expected from the rival, the former goalkeeper launched: “I think that (Chivas) is going to come out to propose, to look for the win, to look for the goal and in that we can also take advantage of the spaces that we did not have today. Today we suddenly did not have, perhaps, a good first half, we were not fine in passing, in control and in definition “.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo.
Midfielders: Guido Pizarro (C), Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Juan Vigón, Jesús Garza, ‘Diente’ López, Rafael Carioca, Arturo Delgado, Nico Ibáñez, Igor Lichnovsky, Raymundo Fulgencio, Arturo Delgado
The last time the two saw each other’s faces in the akron stadium, tigers thrashed 1-4 at Chivashowever, it was a totally different team, now with the style implemented by Paunovicit is expected that the Herd can lift the trophy in its own territory, although it will not be an easy thing with the royal claw on the other side.
Forecast: Chivas 2-1 Tigres
