After a not very long wait, the Liga MX returns next Friday, January 12 with the Clausura 2024 Tournament. The debut of Chivas will take place on Saturday, January 13 when he receives Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadiumwhich will be the first test for the Argentine coach Fernando Gagowho replaced the Serbian Veljko Paunovic on the red and white bench.
In the Apertura 2023, the Sacred Flock managed to reach the quarterfinals, where they fell to Cougars. Although in his year leading the Guadalajara team he reached a final and a quarterfinal, Paunovic decided to retire, so now Pintita will seek to obtain the desired 13th title for Guadalajara. However, so far his only signing has been as a defender. Jose Castillowhile their casualties have been Cristián Calderón (America) and Hiram Mieras well as a large number of homegrown players who have been sent to other squads, such as Jesús 'Tepa' González, Zahid Muñoz and Oscar Maciaswithout forgetting the loan of Santiago Ormeño to Puebla and sales of Angel Zaldivar to Juarez and Luis Puente to Pachuca.
On the other hand, the Warriors failed to qualify for the League of Apertura 2023, since they were eliminated by Lion in it Play-In. The Uruguayan's work was continued Pablo Repettoalthough they suffered a significant loss, that of the Argentine Juan Brunetta, who was the best player in A2023. To combat this loss, he signed the Argentine Santiago Nunez and to the Uruguayan Franco Fagundezwhile at the bottom it arrived Vladimir Loroñabut there is talk of a possible departure of the Colombian Harold Preciadotop scorer of A2023, and the Brazilian Matheus Doriaas well as the Ecuadorian Felix Torres.
When? Saturday, January 13
Place: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
There is still talk in the fold about possible signings. The one that has caused the most noise is the possible return of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, after more than ten years of having left to fulfill the European dream. In addition, there is also talk of the American team Cade Cowellwho has a Mexican mother and is active in the San Jose Earthuakes of the MLS.
On the other hand, for the debut of the Flock in the Liga MX, Fernando Gago He would be preparing two debuts, based on what was shown during his preseason. The two starters who could experience their first First Division duel would be the goalkeeper Oscar Whalleywho arrived as a reinforcement in A2023 without being able to see minutes, and Mateo Chavezson of the former red and white champion Paulo César 'Tilón' Chávez and who plays as a midfielder.
Goalie: Oscar Whalley
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, José Castillo, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán
Forwards: Isaác Brizuela, Roberto Alvarado, José Macías
Substitutes: Raúl Rangel, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Sánchez, Leo Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Yael Padilla, Erick Gutiérrez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Ricardo Marín, Raúl Martínez, Armando González, Mateo Chávez.
The Warriors finished their preseason with a victory over Atlas by a score of 2-0, thanks to Harold Preciado and Ismael Goveawith Franco Fagundez providing the assist for the first goal.
The midfielder Aldo Lopez He knows that the team was left behind in the previous campaign, so they are focused on revenge for what happened, recognizing that they are in good shape physically, to arrive in good shape for the duel against the rojiblancos.
Likewise, the Chihuahuan announced that they will look for tactical issues according to the rival in turn, since since the coaching staff remains the same they do not have details to correct, but they are already prepared to visit a strong team.
Goalie: Carlos Acevedo
Defenses: Ismael Govea, Santiago Núñez, Ronaldo Prieto, Omar Campos
Midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Pedro Aquino, Diego Medina, Duván Vergara, Franco Fagúndez
Forward: Harold Preciado
Substitutes: Marcelo Correa, Félix Torres, Raúl López, Aldo López, Emerson Rodríguez, Santiago Muñoz, Jesús Ocejo, Jair González, Salvador Mariscal, Jesús Gómez, Gibran Lajud, Emmanuel Echeverría, Vladimir Loroña
Chivas 2-1 Santos Laguna
