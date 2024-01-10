#RefuerzosLigaMX I José Castillo 🇲🇽 Emerging from the gopher quarry and with a great performance in the Bella Airosa 🌬️ since his debut in the Apertura 2021, the defender will aim to strengthen the lower zone of @Chivas 🔴⚪️ 📷: Chivas pic.twitter.com/q00LlDPD9n — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 7, 2024

The future big business of the 'Warriors'? Franco Fagúndez arrives at Santos to be the replacement for Juan Brunetta https://t.co/TJPWPh5dRz pic.twitter.com/EE4AaKQtkS — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) January 1, 2024

On the other hand, for the debut of the Flock in the Liga MX, Fernando Gago He would be preparing two debuts, based on what was shown during his preseason. The two starters who could experience their first First Division duel would be the goalkeeper Oscar Whalleywho arrived as a reinforcement in A2023 without being able to see minutes, and Mateo Chavezson of the former red and white champion Paulo César 'Tilón' Chávez and who plays as a midfielder.

The midfielder Aldo Lopez He knows that the team was left behind in the previous campaign, so they are focused on revenge for what happened, recognizing that they are in good shape physically, to arrive in good shape for the duel against the rojiblancos.

Likewise, the Chihuahuan announced that they will look for tactical issues according to the rival in turn, since since the coaching staff remains the same they do not have details to correct, but they are already prepared to visit a strong team.