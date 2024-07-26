On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They received the sight of the Mazatlan FCfor the match corresponding to matchday four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With goals from Cade Cowell at the start of the second half, and another from ‘Hormiga’ González, in the seventy-ninth minute of the match, the Rojiblanca squad beat the Mazatlecos 2-0, thus reaching seven points at the start of this Apertura 2024 tournament.
Now, the minds of Fernando Gago and his players are set on the match next Saturday, July 27, 2024, when the Rebaño Sagrado will face the San José Earthquakes, for the match corresponding to matchday number one of the Leagues CUP 2024.
This will be the first time that Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face the San José Earthquakes, and they will do so in the match corresponding to the first day of Group B, in the Leagues CUP.
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, José Castillo and Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Omar Govea and Erick Gutierrez
Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado and Javier: ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez
On matchday two of the Leagues CUP, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face one of the strongest teams in the MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy, whom they have already faced twice, emerging victorious in both matches.
