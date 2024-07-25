Chivas de Guadalajara will arrive at the 2024 Leagues Cup on a positive streak. The Sacred Flock has two wins, one draw and one loss in the first four games of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament.
In their debut in this year’s Leagues Cup, the red-and-whites will face the San Jose Earthquakes. The Californian team is not having a good season in the MLS.
This team currently occupies last place in the Western Conference with just 14 points in 25 games, nine points behind second-to-last-place St. Louis.
For this match, the team led by Fernando Gago will be the favorite to take home the three points. Below we tell you which Chivas de Guadalajara players will not be considered for this match, either due to suspension or injury.
Fernando Gago will have practically the entire squad of the Sacred Flock at his disposal. The red-and-whites do not have any suspended players for this tournament. However, there are some players who are injured.
This is the situation of youth player Raúl Martínez, who was injured last semester and has not yet fully recovered to be considered for the team.
The most recent injury is that of Jesús Orozco Chiquete, who came out with physical discomfort during the match against Mazatlán on matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024. The red-and-white team has not yet communicated the severity of the defender’s injury, but it seems that he will not be able to play in the Leagues Cup.
Chivas de Guadalajara will seek to improve its performance in this edition of the tournament organized by MLS and Liga MX, since last year the red-and-white team was eliminated in the group stage.
