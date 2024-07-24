Club Deportivo Guadalajara of the Liga MX will begin its activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 visiting the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer, this interleague match will correspond to Matchday 1 of Group B of the Group Stage.
The team led by Fernando Gago comes from winning at home 2-0 against Mazatlán FC. Meanwhile, on its own, the American team comes from losing away 2-0 against Minnesota United FC.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this encounter between the Sacred Flock and the Earthquakes.
City: Santa Clara, California, United States
Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
Date: July 27th
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Mazatlan FC
|
2-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
Querétaro
|
0-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Tijuana
|
4-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Toluca
|
0-0 E
|
Liga MX
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Minnesota United
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Houston Dynamo
|
0-1 D
|
MLS
|
Sporting KC
|
1-2 D
|
MLS
|
Chicago Fire
|
1-0 V
|
MLS
|
St. Louis City SC
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
The last match of the Sacred Flock before their debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup against San Jose Earthquakes was against Mazatlán FC and they were able to get a 2-0 victory at home.
At 18 years and 50 days the San Jose Earthquakes debuted the youth player Oscar Verhoeven and became the fourth-youngest player in club history to start a regular season MLS match.
Chivas: Raul Rangel; Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Orozco, Mateo Chavez; Fernando Gonzalez; Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Erick Gutierrez, Cade Cowell and Javier Hernandez.
San Jose Earthquakes: William Yarbrough; Benji Kikanović, Rodrigues, Tanner Beason, Anthony Verhoeven, Jackson Yueill, Carlos Gruezo; Cristian Espinoza, Hernán López, Amahl Pellegrino and Jeremy Ebobisse.
Chivas 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes
More news about the Leagues Cup
