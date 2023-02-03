🇫🇷 Let’s fight together for the win this Sunday, Rojiblancos! 🇫🇷 Get your 🎟️ 🎟️ here: https://t.co/aXojqiKqOF pic.twitter.com/96SdNfFIZQ — CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 1, 2023

Guadalajara returned to winning ways by beating FC Juárez 1-2. Chivas del Guadalajara beat the Bravos del FC Juárez 1-2 on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament in Liga MX from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. pic.twitter.com/pDSIEB6MnW – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) January 29, 2023

Querétaro beats Colorado 3-1. ⚽️⚽️ Jose Zúñiga

⚽️ Kevin Escamilla Gallos lost in the second half by the minimum. It was until the third time that the feathered turned around.@instantegallos pic.twitter.com/yKMcswfsRo — Chome Moreno (@ChomeMoreno) January 29, 2023

On the other hand, the archer Miguel Jimenez spoke about the elimination of the playoffs, a stage in which the team has managed to access league sometimes. El Wacho considered that this is not something that affects El Rebaño, since the demand of a big club like Chivas It must be to always be in the first places.

Another loss in Chivas! Isaac Brizuela underwent surgery; he will be away 6 weekshttps://t.co/ElOGMeBkKV pic.twitter.com/UdZfAxh1mg — Halftime (@halftime) February 2, 2023

#11Ideal 🔥 Victor Guzman 🔝@Chivas El Pocho scored his first goal as a Rojiblanco and helped Rebaño win on the border.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Closure2023 | @CITEC_Football 📊 pic.twitter.com/ZTLMMTrEYU — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 1, 2023

Likewise, the goalkeeper Gil Alcala He assured that he is thirsty for revenge and wants to let Mexican soccer know that the club respects itself.

“Returning to Gallos is one of the most beautiful sensations I have felt in recent times. I am very thirsty for revenge to be able to show my fans and my public that I am ready to be here again. I think it is a fairly healthy group, a group very thirsty for revenge, eager to show that we are up for great things. I would love it if we could let Mexican soccer know that Gallos Blancos is respected and that Gallos has a history regardless of what we have experienced in recent years, we always want to fill more beautiful things with greater enthusiasm and leave that in the past ”he expressed.

Gabriel Rojas in 🇲🇽 Queretaro 3 Games Played in the Clausura 2023 16 Games Played in the Opening 2022 pic.twitter.com/mCUH5ginYU — 🎙 (@RamiroArmesto1) February 1, 2023

Forecast: Chivas 2-2 Queretaro