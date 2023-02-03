Next Sunday, February 5, Chivas receives the Queretaro in it akron stadium for Day 5 of the Closing Tournament 2023, of the MX Leaguewith the intention of adding their first home victory.
Unlike what happened when he plays at home, the sacred herd has managed to get good results in quality of visit. In fact, it comes from winning 1-2 at Juarez Braves in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumthanks to the many Victor Guzmanfrom the penalty mark, and Carlos Cisneros. With the victory, those led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovic they have seven units and are placed in sixth place.
Secondly, White Roosters did not see action last date because his match against Blue Cross it was rescheduled for March 29. However, in order not to lose pace, they held a friendly duel against the Colorado Rapids of the MLStaking the victory by 3-1 in the Corregidora Stadium. Darren Yapi opened the scoring for the North Americans, but the Colombian Jose Zuniga achieved a double to come back and Kevin Escamilla closed the board. The team led by the Argentine Mauro Gerk He is in the penultimate position with only two points.
Date: Sunday, February 5
Location: Guadalajara
Stadium: akron stadium
Schedule: 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 3:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 6:00 p.m. (Eastern US time).
Referee: Edgar Morales
Channel: izzy
Online streaming: izzy
CHIVAS: 0 wins
QUERETARO: 1 win
TIES: 4 draws
CHIVAS: GPEGP
QUERETARO: epepp
Guadalajara continues adding casualties for the semester, since in addition to Alexis Vega, Sergio Flores Y Antonio Briseno, Isaac Brizuela he has joined them, since he had surgery and will be out for the next six weeks. The Bunny had a problem in the peroneal nerve of his left leg, so he was taken to the operating room this Wednesday.
On the other hand, the archer Miguel Jimenez spoke about the elimination of the playoffs, a stage in which the team has managed to access league sometimes. El Wacho considered that this is not something that affects El Rebaño, since the demand of a big club like Chivas It must be to always be in the first places.
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF CHIVAS
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Alan Mozo, and Alejandro Mayorga.
Midfielders: Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán (C)
Forwards: Carlos Cisneros, Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Jesús Sánchez, Cristián Calderón, Alan Torres, Pavel Pérez, Daniel Ríos, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Jesús González.
Before the closing of records, the team had one last casualty, the Argentine Gabriel Rojaswho went to racing club of his country. The South American team acquired the pass from the left side for two and a half million dollars. Until now, the player had seen action in all the duels of the tournament as a starter.
Likewise, the goalkeeper Gil Alcala He assured that he is thirsty for revenge and wants to let Mexican soccer know that the club respects itself.
“Returning to Gallos is one of the most beautiful sensations I have felt in recent times. I am very thirsty for revenge to be able to show my fans and my public that I am ready to be here again. I think it is a fairly healthy group, a group very thirsty for revenge, eager to show that we are up for great things. I would love it if we could let Mexican soccer know that Gallos Blancos is respected and that Gallos has a history regardless of what we have experienced in recent years, we always want to fill more beautiful things with greater enthusiasm and leave that in the past ”he expressed.
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF QUERÉTARO
Goalie: Gil Alcala
Defenses: Rafael Fernández, Miguel Barbieri, José Madueña, Carlos Guzmán
Midfielders: Jorge Hernandez (C), Christian Rivera, Rodrigo Lopez, Pablo Barrera
Forwards: Jose Zuniga, Angel Sepulveda
Banking: Daniel Cervantes, Jonathan Perlaza, Manuel Duarte, Jonathan Torres, Ettson Ayón, Omar Mendoza, Clifford Aboagye, Carlos Higuera, Kevin Escamilla, Erik Vera, Paolo Yrizar, Álvaro Verda
As the statistics mention it, everything looks for a new tie between the two sets, since Chivas has given good first parts, but lousy second parts, while Queretaro still has a lot to improve. However, this does not mean that there will be no goals, as it could be a close clash.
Forecast: Chivas 2-2 Queretaro
