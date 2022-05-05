Chivas from Guadalajara is getting ready to face the first leg of the Clausura 20022 Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil where they will face Pumas de la UNAM in search of striking the first blow.

The team from Guadalajara comes to this key against Pumas as one of the favorite teams to contend for the title of the pink circuit by finishing second in the regular phase. Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, was in seventh place with 22 points, almost half of the red and white production.

For Pumas it is very important to give the first blow in the first leg of the Quarterfinals, since they must take advantage of playing at home to get a positive result that will make them go to the Akron Stadium quitest.

The first leg game is tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. in Sinaloa and at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Mexico.

This meeting will have the exclusive transmission of Vix.com for the entire Mexican territory. Just as in some places in the United States it will go completely live on the network’s signal Telemundo Sportsyou can also follow its development minute by minute, through Flock Passion.

Chivas comes to this meeting with the brand new scoring champion in this Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil, since Alicia Cervantes won the title in this department, a recognition that she also won in the last contest.

Now having the two-time scoring champion of the pink circuit, Chivas must focus on his hegemony on the field and take his first step in search of the Clausura 2022 tournament title.