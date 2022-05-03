The regular role of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 came to an end, and with it the final series opens with the playoff games. It will be this weekend when the four duels of the playoffs take place, a stage in which the duel between the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Pumas of UNAM stands out.

For history, for greatness, and for the moment that both teams are living, this key is, without a doubt, the highlight of the phase prior to the league. The Chivas will reach the duel against the felines with four consecutive victories, while the Pumas could arrive as champions of the Concacaf zone, since in the middle of the week they will play the grand final against the Seattle Sounders of the MLS.

In the other three crosses there are clear favorites. In the first place, Cruz Azul will receive the Rayos del Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium, who despite having rebounded after the arrival of Jaime Lozano on the bench, it is the Machine who has everything in their favor to advance to the round.

The Rayados de Monterrey are also clear favorites to win the playoff series against Atlético de San Luis, especially since it will be played on royal lands. Finally, Puebla will receive Mazatlán FC at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, a duel that will be historic for the people of Sinaloa, as it is the first in its history in the final phase.

The people from Puebla are favorites against Mazatlan, despite the fact that those from the port beat the Strip on the last date of the tournament. Puebla has defeated Mazatlán FC on both occasions at home, and in addition, the Sinaloans will not be able to count on their figure, Colombian Nicolás Benedetti, who is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

GO FOR THE FINAL

Today the first finalist of the 21-22 season of the UEFA Champions League will be announced. Villarreal from Spain will be receiving Liverpool from England, in a series in which the English arrive with a two-goal advantage.

Villarreal is looking for the feat, but will face a Liverpool that has already won its league cup, is fighting for the Premier League, and is looking to reach its third Champions League final in the last five years.

The trident formed by Luis Díaz, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah seems unstoppable, so we take it for granted that Liverpool will be the first Champions League finalist. The other finalist will be revealed on Wednesday, when Real Madrid seek a comeback against Manchester City, a team that won the first leg by a score of 4-3 on English soil.

