Chivas de Guadalajara and Pumas will play one of the most interesting duels on matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. Both teams need the three points to continue climbing positions and secure their place in the general classification. The UNAM team has just lost to Atlético de San Luis, while the Sacred Flock has a couple of wins in a row.
Two of the most popular teams in Mexican soccer will face each other this weekend in one of the most important commitments of the season for both El Rebaño and Universidad Nacional.
When is? | Wednesday April 23.
What time does it start? | 9:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Akron Stadium.
TV Channels | TUDN, Azteca 7, Afizzionados (Mexico); Telemundo Sports (United States).
Online Streaming | TUDN and Azteca Deportes (Mexico); Telemundo (United States).
For the duel against Pumas, Chivas de Guadalajara will suffer three losses: José Juan Macías, Sergio Flores and Isaac ‘Conejito’ Brizuela. These last two elements were injured in the duel against Xolos de Tijuana. Ricardo Cadena, interim coach of the Flock, will have to look for alternatives on the substitute bench for the commitment of the penultimate date of the regular tournament.
According to the most recent reports, Gerardo Martino, technical director of the Mexican National Team, has contemplated three Chivas elements for the Tri’s friendly duel: Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltrán and Luis Olivas. The condition to give these players is that they do not play more than 45 minutes in the duel.
Pumas shared a publication through its social networks in which it ruled out a possible fracture of Leonel López, an element that was injured after the duel against San Luis. The university institution indicated that complementary studies would be carried out to determine his discomfort.
Chivas Lineup (5-3-1-1) | Jimenez; Sepúlveda, Mier, Orozco, Cisneros, Calderón; Jesus Angulo, Eduardo Torres, Pavel Perez; Alvarado and Alexis Vega.
Pumas Lineup (4-4-2) | Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde; Garcia, Wheat, Saucedo, Garcia; Dinenno and Corozo.
Chivas 1- 1 Pumas.
