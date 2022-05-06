This weekend the reclassification phase of Mexican soccer will take place, the second confrontation on Sunday May 8 will be between the sixth and eleventh place in the general classification, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Universidad, respectively.
The commitment will be at the home of the Sacred Flock due to its better position in the general table, so both teams will seek their place in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals.
When is? Sunday May 8.
What time does it start? 7:15 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Akron Stadium; Zapopan, Jalisco.
TV Channels | Chivas TV (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | Chivas TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
Sergio Flores and Isaac Brizuela will be back for the playoffs, so Richard Chain You can count on it to take on the felines.
The Pedregal team will have to play the Concacaf Champions League final beforehand, so they will either arrive at the match as champions of the confederation or they will arrive with a more consummate failure.
Chivas Lineup (5-3-2) | Jimenez; Cisneros, Sepúlveda, Mier, Orozco, Calderón; Angle, Flores, Perez, Zaldivar and Vega.
Pumas Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Talavera; Galindo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde; Alvarez, Higor; Diogo, Garcia, Corozo and Dinenno.
On the penultimate date of the regular phase, both teams met at the rojiblancos’ home and the pupils of Richard Chainalthough the participation of the university group greatly influenced the CONCACAF Champions Leagueso now with the single-game entrustment they come out more aggressive, although the locals are favorites, a tie is not ruled out.
Chivas 2-1 Pumas.
