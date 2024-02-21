This Saturday we will play with a lot #ClawYDelivery the eighth day. 💪@DHLMex It has important information about the match. 🆚 | @Chivas

🗓 | Saturday February 24

⌚️ | 7pm

🏟 | Akron Stadium

📺 | TUDN#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/vnZRLJzy2Q — PUMAS (@PumasMX) February 19, 2024

GAGO'S CHIVAS FALL IN AGUASCALIENTES 💥 Necaxa ⚡ remains UNDEfeated and beats Guadalajara 1-0 pic.twitter.com/VIpDyc4aF4 — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) February 21, 2024

✅ Leonardo Suárez has 2 home games registering attendance; add three with #Pumas.

✅ Added a goal and assist for José Caicedo in the 3-0 win over Santos Laguna.

✅ He has 2 games in a row at home, collaborating in two goals @PumasMX.@golesycifras pic.twitter.com/xLIXBkLD9k — Pumas On The Skin (@PumasELP) February 19, 2024

“It is very difficult to enter when there are eight players behind the ball line in a team. We had to look for alternatives, populate that internal area, but the game didn't work out for us from the end. The team is working and in my way of seeing football the striker does not score the goals alone, he can finish himself.”he added.

Likewise, it was questioned Pintita when it might be available Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezbut he quickly indicated that there was still time and they will see when he could appear.

“We did not find the moments where we should attack the rival, and be patient. The team did not have the necessary game” Fernando Gago, coach of @Chivas #PlayingClear

📺 336 Dish

💻Clear Video pic.twitter.com/s5K6fECdan — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) February 21, 2024

“This has to do with one, as we talked about at the beginning of the season, with a club idea, the path is very clearly laid out and we are all in the same boat. This is a continuity and what we intend is to continue growing and then the accounts will be done in the end, as always, so we are very happy. So you can't get the foam up to your head.”he commented.

The bad news for the university students is that they will not have the Argentine Lisandro Magallán nor to Jose Caicedo available to visit the Flock. The first due to an accumulation of yellow cards and the second due to an injury that has not yet been fully analyzed, although the helmsman is confident that the players who take his place will perform well.

“THEY ARE VERY CLEAR”👀 For Gustavo Lema, coach of Pumas, it is important that his players take things calmly and without “the foam rising to their heads.” For now he assures that they do not have those problems. 🎥: @JulianVP56 pic.twitter.com/zRXp1o3SKm — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 19, 2024