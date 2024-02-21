Next Saturday, February 24, Chivas receives Cougars in it Akron Stadium for Matchday 8 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he hopes to continue adding units to not move away from the top positions in the table.
Guadalajara has just fallen by the slightest margin against the Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium through the Colombian Diber Changing. This defeat left the Flock with twelve points in eighth place, while the Rayos surpassed them to be seventh with 14 points.
On the other hand, Universidad Nacional was measured Santos Laguna in it University Olympic Stadiumachieving a 3-0 win through Memo Martínezthe Colombian Jose Caicedo and the Argentine Leo Suarez. With this, the Argentine team Gustavo Lema He is second in the table with 15 points.
When? Saturday, February 24
Where? Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 7:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Streaming: ViX
After the fall against the Rayos, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago He launched: “We were in a feeling of play where we did not find the moments where we had to attack, be patient. I do not blame, the team did not have the necessary game to be able to control the game, we had many transitions, giving the feeling that the team did not dominate it. The issue of being a visitor is not a factor. We seek to play all the games the same”.
“It is very difficult to enter when there are eight players behind the ball line in a team. We had to look for alternatives, populate that internal area, but the game didn't work out for us from the end. The team is working and in my way of seeing football the striker does not score the goals alone, he can finish himself.”he added.
Likewise, it was questioned Pintita when it might be available Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezbut he quickly indicated that there was still time and they will see when he could appear.
Goalie: Raúl Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, 'Pollo' Briseño, Mateo Chávez, Alan Mozo
Midfielders Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Erick Gutiérrez
Forwards: Pável Pérez, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Jesús Sánchez, José Castillo, Alan Torres, Rubén González, Isaác Brizuela, Armando González, Yael Padilla, Juan Brigido, Ronaldo Cisneros, Alejandro Organista
Despite being in the first places in the tournament, Gustavo Lema He asked for calm to the fans' illusions, since the team is just beginning to translate the Argentine's idea towards the League.
“This has to do with one, as we talked about at the beginning of the season, with a club idea, the path is very clearly laid out and we are all in the same boat. This is a continuity and what we intend is to continue growing and then the accounts will be done in the end, as always, so we are very happy. So you can't get the foam up to your head.”he commented.
The bad news for the university students is that they will not have the Argentine Lisandro Magallán nor to Jose Caicedo available to visit the Flock. The first due to an accumulation of yellow cards and the second due to an injury that has not yet been fully analyzed, although the helmsman is confident that the players who take his place will perform well.
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Nathan Silva, José Galindo, Jesús Rivas, Robert Ergas
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, Piero Quispe
Forwards: 'Toto' Salvio, Leo Suárez, Memo Martínez
Substitutes: Adrián Aldrete, Rodrigo López, Ali Ávila, César Huerta, Carlos Gutiérrez, Christian Tabó, Pablo Monroy, Pablo Lara, Gil Alcalá, Pablo Bennevendo, Jesús Molina
Chivas 2-2 Pumas
