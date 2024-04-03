Chivas de Guadalajara and Puebla They will meet on matchday 14 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Sacred Flock has just gotten a very important result against Monterrey last weekend, while Puebla remains sunk at the bottom of the table with just five points in 13 games.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Puebla: date, time, where and how to watch, lineups, news and forecast.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: R. Rangel
Defense: A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco, L. Sepúlveda
Medium: V. Guzmán, E. Gutiérrez, F. Beltrán
Forward: C. Cowell, R. Marín, R. Alvarado
Against most predictions, Chivas defeated Monterrey, then the leader of the competition, this weekend. The Sacred Flock reached 19 points for the season and was placed in tenth position.
With four dates left to play, the red and whites have the ticket to the postseason in their hand. Chivas will face some of the most “accessible” teams in the tournament: Puebla, Querétaro, Atlas and Pachuca.
If they win all their remaining games, the Flock would reach 31 units and would guarantee their place in the big party of Mexican soccer.
Goalkeeper: J. Rodríguez
Defense: Gustavo, S. Olmedo, E. Orona, B. Angulo
Medium: K. Velasco, D. De Buen, P. González, A. López
Forward: M. Sansores, S. Ormeño
Chivas 1-2 Puebla
