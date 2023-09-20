🫂 WITH YOU UNTIL THE FINAL WHISTLE 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WZHG8ev2bt — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 17, 2023

WHAT A DANCE THEY GAVE TO CHIVAS! 😮🔥 América conquered the National Classic and what a way to do it 🦅 With this result, did the eagles leave their doubts behind?

One of the big criticisms continues to be the ownership of Erick Gutierrezwho arrived as a reinforcement this semester without regrets on the field, which has made the Chiva-brothers tired, however, Pauno He defended him.

“I don’t give up and I’m here for whatever it takes. The last thing I’m going to allow is for anyone to get off this train. I ask everyone to calm down. We are hurt, but we are a strong group that knows how to deal with this type of defeat. We started well in the first 20 minutes, but then we conceded an innocent goal and we couldn’t get back up. In the second half we received more goals innocently. Today we lost as a team and we all must improve. “When you win everything is fine, when you lose everything is questioned.”explained the helmsman.

"I ask everyone to calm down, obviously we are all hurt" 🗣️ Veljko Paunovic, DT Chivas in the face of the defeat and bad streak of the herd.

Therefore, the youth Elias Montiel They came out to show their face, knowing that they are the worst offensive and defensive with only four goals scored and 14 conceded. The contention, which debuted on July 10 against Lionis one of those who has shone the most despite the dark moment, since the same coach has highlighted it, therefore, he hopes that the Basic Forces can take the Hidalgo team forward.

“Many players left; It is a completely new painting. Young people have to show their faces too, with the confidence that the older ones give us. Thank the teacher for this opportunity that he has given us, in any situation I am going to take advantage of it and give it to him”he expressed.