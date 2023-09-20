Next Saturday, September 23, Chivas receives Pachuca in it Akron Stadium for Matchday 9 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. El Rebaño will seek to return to the path of victory on their own field after not doing so since Date 5 against Tijuana Xolos.
Guadalajara arrives very beaten after having been exhibited and beaten 4-0 by the America in it National Classic. He Aztec stadium witnessed the Chilean’s double Diego Valdesas well as the Uruguayan’s goals Brian Rodriguez and Alejandro Zendejas. Due to this, the red and white team continued to fall in positions to sixth place with 13 points.
Just this Monday, the Tuzos played their Matchday 8 match against Santos Laguna in it Hidalgo Stadium, thus closing the actions of that day. Previously, the people of Hidalgo were beaten 5-0 by Toluca in Hell, so they are now on step 15 in the table with six points.
When? Saturday, September 23
Place: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and Azteca 7
streaming: Chivas TV, www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7 and www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
The good relationship of the fans with the Serbian technical director Veljko Paunovic little by little it seems to be fracturing because for the first time it has three defeats in a row, apart from that its movements in the starting eleven are inexplicable.
One of the big criticisms continues to be the ownership of Erick Gutierrezwho arrived as a reinforcement this semester without regrets on the field, which has made the Chiva-brothers tired, however, Pauno He defended him.
“I don’t give up and I’m here for whatever it takes. The last thing I’m going to allow is for anyone to get off this train. I ask everyone to calm down. We are hurt, but we are a strong group that knows how to deal with this type of defeat. We started well in the first 20 minutes, but then we conceded an innocent goal and we couldn’t get back up. In the second half we received more goals innocently. Today we lost as a team and we all must improve. “When you win everything is fine, when you lose everything is questioned.”explained the helmsman.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ González, Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: Raúl Rangel, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Juan Brigido, Yael Padilla, Ronaldo Cisneros, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Alejandro Mayorga, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Raúl Martínez
The Bella Airosa club is suffering from having sold most of its stars, losing prominence in the Liga MX. In any case, the youth players know that they have the responsibility of making the Uruguayan coach’s scheme work. Guillermo Almada.
Therefore, the youth Elias Montiel They came out to show their face, knowing that they are the worst offensive and defensive with only four goals scored and 14 conceded. The contention, which debuted on July 10 against Lionis one of those who has shone the most despite the dark moment, since the same coach has highlighted it, therefore, he hopes that the Basic Forces can take the Hidalgo team forward.
“Many players left; It is a completely new painting. Young people have to show their faces too, with the confidence that the older ones give us. Thank the teacher for this opportunity that he has given us, in any situation I am going to take advantage of it and give it to him”he expressed.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Luis Sánchez, José Castillo
Midfielders: Elías Montiel, Erick Sánchez, Miguel Rodríguez, Jesús Hernández
Forwards: Roberto de la Rosa, David Terans
Substitutes: ‘Chofis’ López, Byron Castillo, Celso Ortiz, Lucas Di Yorio, Francisco Figueroa, Jorge Berlanga, Jahaziel Marchand, Marino Hinestroza, Carlos Rodas, Illian Hernández
Chivas 1-0 Pachuca
