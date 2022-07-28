Chivas de Guadalajara has not had the expected start in the 2022 Opening of the MX League. The group led by Ricardo Cadena has not been able to achieve a victory in the first five rounds of the championship. This weekend, the rojiblancos will host the Tuzos, one of the teams in better shape.
The Sacred Flock is in position 14 in the general table, while Pachuca is in sixth place. The team led by Guillermo Almada has two draws and one defeat in the last three matches, so they also urgently need a victory.
Location: Guadalajara.
Stadium: Akron Stadium.
Start time: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: Afizzionados.
Streaming: Claro Sports, Blim TV.
Channel: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes.
Pachuca: 2 wins.
Chivas: 1 victory.
Ties: 2.
Chivas: Draw-Draw-Draw-Loss-Draw.
Pachuca: Defeat-Draw-Draw-Victory-Victory.
After the duel against Querétaro, Ricardo Cadena considered that the debut of Santiago Ormeño, one of the signings for Apertura 2022, was not the luckiest. The Mexican/Peruvian striker missed a clear scoring opportunity and committed the penalty that resulted in a 2-2 draw for the Gallos Blancos.
According to information from the journalist David Medrano, in case of not winning against the Tuzos, the board could cut off the Cadena process due to the poor results it has delivered in this tournament start.
Los Tuzos are coming off a surprise loss to Necaxa. The Bella Airosa team fell to the Rayos by a score of 2-0 at the Victoria Stadium and, in this way, they lost their unbeaten record. Guillermo Almada indicated, in a post-match press conference, that this has been Pachuca’s worst game since his arrival at the club.
“The previous game we played very well, but this time it wasn’t like that. I’m the only one to blame, because of the changes I made, for wanting to rest some players who were exhausted from the match against Pumas,” said the coach.
Óscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Mauricio Isais, Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Avilés Hurtado, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Hernández and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Both Chivas de Guadalajara and Pachuca need an urgent win. The Sacred Flock plays one of its last cards if it wants to keep Ricardo Cadena at the head of the project. Almada’s team is coming off one of its worst displays and needs a win to return to the top four.
Chiverío not only lacks a goal, but their defense has made serious mistakes that have prevented them from having a greater harvest of points. Cadena will have to correct, with the pressure of time on him, these details that have Guadalajara in a crisis.
Forecast: Chivas 1 – 1 Pachuca.
