Next Thursday the Chivas team will play their third game of the Apertura 2023, when they face the Rayos del Necaxa.
The people from Guadalajara are going through a good moment and have added two victories in a row, which keeps them at the top of the general standings with 6 units.
In their most recent game they beat Atlético de San Luis 3-1, with goals from Yael Padilla, Fernando Beltrán and Ronaldo Cisneros.
For their part, those from Aguascalientes have not lost at the start of the tournament, but they have two consecutive draws. In the most recent match, they equalized 1-1 against the Xolos de Tijuana team, scoring at the last minute by Alan Isidro Montes, to equalize the score.
With this result, they are positioned in 11th place with two units.
Chivas: Jiménez, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Calderón, Brizuela, Guzmán, Beltrán, Padilla and Marín.
Necaxa: Gudiño, Peña, Esquivel, González, Montes, Formiliano, Oliveros, Poggi, Garnica, Silvera and Méndez.
Alexis Vega nothing to return
One of the best news that the Chivas team can have is that their striker Alexis Vega is only days away from returning from injury. After being left out of the Gold Cup due to discomfort in his right knee, he is expected to be in the game against Athletic Club when he returns.
Edgar Méndez minimizes what Chivas has done
The Spanish player Édgar Méndez minimized the good moment that the chiverío team is going through.
“We have conceded two games, that is, two games played and a goal. I’m telling you, I mean, I’m not worried about the numbers, I know they have a good team, they have a good offense. Overall they are fine, but in the end we look at our squad, we look at how we have to minimize their game and play our game.”he detailed.
Chivas 3-1 Necaxa.
