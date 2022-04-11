Chivas de Guadalajara will host Monterrey in a match corresponding to matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. El Rebaño Sagrado urgently needs a victory and Rayados will seek to continue their ascending step in the general classification. Chiverío is currently out of playoff position and Marcelo Michel Leaño’s position as coach is in question.
Rayados, meanwhile, has shown a clear improvement after the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich on his bench.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
When is? | Wednesday April 13.
What time does it start? | 8:05 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Akron Stadium.
TV Channels | Afizzionados (Mexico); Telemundo Sports (United States).
Online Streaming | Claro Sports, Claro Brand, Blim TV.
Raúl Gudiño returned to activity with Chivas de Guadalajara this weekend. ‘Gudi’ reappeared as a starter after Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez was injured. The goalkeeper sent an enigmatic message through his social networks. Through Twitter, the footballer left ajar the possibility that he is living his last tournament as an Atletico player.
The player’s contract will expire at the end of this tournament and so far he has not reached an agreement with the board to stay longer with Chiverío.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich refused to qualify the work of Marcelo Leaño at the head of Chivas. The ‘King Midas’ indicated that he is going to face the team and not the coach and pointed out that personally he is not responsible for the coach’s performance.
“Personally, it is not an issue that concerns me, if it is right or wrong, in the end he does his job where he was given the opportunity, the technicians value the results,” added the strategist.
The communicator Álvaro Morales suggested that Marcelo Michel Leaño had himself expelled on purpose before Toluca so as not to have to greet Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The host of the ESPN chain indicated that the current coach of Guadalajara “rocked the cradle” to Vuce.
Chivas Lineup (4-3-3) | Gudino; Brizuela, Mier, Olivas, Sepúlveda; Beltran, Perez Bouquet, Flores; Alvarado, Angle and Vega.
Lineup Monterey (4-2-3-1) | Andrada; Montes, Medina, Vegas, Aguirre; Romo, Ortiz; Gallardo, Meza, Janssen and Arturo González.
Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team is improving on the pitch, but they are still unable to close out games. Rayados is on the rise and even with significant casualties due to injury and expulsion, he comes out as the favorite to take these three points.
Chivas 1-2 Monterrey.
#Chivas #Monterrey #schedule #watch #live #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply