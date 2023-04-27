⚓️ ́ ⚓️ ⚽️ Matchday 17

“I think that for that I prepare myself every day, you have to be totally professional, for me it is a pride to be able to go to represent my country, then return and be able to represent these colors; I think it is a lived dream. I am very happy to be here and well, I am going to take advantage of all the opportunities, I am going to give my all in each game, so that this team can get a star”he declared.

On the other hand, during the program ‘The last word’one of the former of the Sacred Flock, Rafael Marquez Lugoassured that the team is already a candidate for the title, leaving behind his doubts about the Serbian project Veljko Paunovic.

“I want to see who is right now the handsome one who jumps and says: No, I knew that with the arrival of (Ferdinand) Iron and from Paunovic this team was going to play like that and was going to be fighting. Ah, well, if someone saw it like that, we’re going to get to my carnal (Fernando Cevallos). Honestly, I did not see it, I did not expect it. Many talk about knowledge of the environment, knowledge of football, let’s see how long it takes to adapt. How difficult, no; Paunovic does not know Mexican soccer. Then, Chivas is very complicated because they are pure Mexicans. Everything that we are always putting to him (such as questioning), the guy arrives, works, regardless of whether he reaches him or not, and he is demonstrating. The vote is yes, and he is a candidate for the title. It would be ungrateful to say no.”He launched.

“It has been a very difficult tournament for me and the institution, we know that it has been a very bad tournament, nothing can be done about what happened, there is one game left to do it in the best way. We are aware of the percentage for this tournament and the one that is coming, right now the words that I say are difficult due to the situation we are experiencing, I just want to express to the fans, that they excuse us, we try to do our best, surely the other tournament will go for us better, that they continue to go to the stadium and support us ”the attacker declared.

In addition to this, El Poeta spoke about his future with the Pacific team, which was made with his letter in the past transfer market.

“My present is very clear, Mazatlán acquired my rights, my present is here, I have three years left on my contract, we will analyze later if something comes up, we will see what happens at the end of the tournament”ended.

It is still unknown if the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan and jorge padilla They will be able to see minutes, after having missed the last date due to injury.

Forecast: Chivas 2-1 Mazatlan