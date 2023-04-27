There is only one day left to finish with the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX. This Saturday, April 29, at the akron stadiumChivas receives the eliminated Mazatlan with the aim of adding a victory or at least one point to be able to seal their presence directly in the leaguewhich had not happened since the time of the Argentine Matias Almeyda.
Guadalajara comes from an important victory over Blue Cross in La Fortaleza, since they had not beaten the sky-blue team at home since 2016. The rojiblancos had to come from behind to win, since Uriel Antuna scored first, celebrating with everything about the home fans, however, the captain Victor Guzman and Ronaldo Cisneros they did the somersault. With this result, the Sacred Flock reached 31 points and is close to savoring the Big Party.
On the other hand, the already eliminated Cañoneros could not close with a victory to their face because the super leader striped he defeated them 0-2 thanks to goals from the Argentine Maxi Meza and Erick Aguirre. This tournament was forgotten by the Mazatlecos because they were at the bottom of the table with just seven units, without forgetting that they would have to pay the relegation fine for being second from last.
Date: Saturday, April 29
Location: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: acron
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: izzy
Online streaming: izzy
CHIVAS: 3 wins
MAZATLAN: 1 win
TIES: 1 draw
CHIVAS: GGGEP
MAZATLAN: PPGPP
One of the outstanding players in the win over Blue Cross was Alexis Vegawho had some words for TUDN at the end of the meeting.
“I think that for that I prepare myself every day, you have to be totally professional, for me it is a pride to be able to go to represent my country, then return and be able to represent these colors; I think it is a lived dream. I am very happy to be here and well, I am going to take advantage of all the opportunities, I am going to give my all in each game, so that this team can get a star”he declared.
On the other hand, during the program ‘The last word’one of the former of the Sacred Flock, Rafael Marquez Lugoassured that the team is already a candidate for the title, leaving behind his doubts about the Serbian project Veljko Paunovic.
“I want to see who is right now the handsome one who jumps and says: No, I knew that with the arrival of (Ferdinand) Iron and from Paunovic this team was going to play like that and was going to be fighting. Ah, well, if someone saw it like that, we’re going to get to my carnal (Fernando Cevallos). Honestly, I did not see it, I did not expect it. Many talk about knowledge of the environment, knowledge of football, let’s see how long it takes to adapt. How difficult, no; Paunovic does not know Mexican soccer. Then, Chivas is very complicated because they are pure Mexicans. Everything that we are always putting to him (such as questioning), the guy arrives, works, regardless of whether he reaches him or not, and he is demonstrating. The vote is yes, and he is a candidate for the title. It would be ungrateful to say no.”He launched.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón
Midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán (C)
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Sergio Flores, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Hiram Mier, Carlos Cisneros, Pável Pérez, Alan Torres, Isaac Brizuela, Alejandro Mayorga, Zahid Muñoz, Jesús Chiquete
Already eliminated from the tournament, the purple team concentrates to be able to evade the issue of the fine for the percentage, however, they know that the duel against Chivas It will be complicated and about it, the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti He stood up at a press conference, talking about how painful and complicated the whole thing has been.
“It has been a very difficult tournament for me and the institution, we know that it has been a very bad tournament, nothing can be done about what happened, there is one game left to do it in the best way. We are aware of the percentage for this tournament and the one that is coming, right now the words that I say are difficult due to the situation we are experiencing, I just want to express to the fans, that they excuse us, we try to do our best, surely the other tournament will go for us better, that they continue to go to the stadium and support us ”the attacker declared.
In addition to this, El Poeta spoke about his future with the Pacific team, which was made with his letter in the past transfer market.
“My present is very clear, Mazatlán acquired my rights, my present is here, I have three years left on my contract, we will analyze later if something comes up, we will see what happens at the end of the tournament”ended.
It is still unknown if the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan and jorge padilla They will be able to see minutes, after having missed the last date due to injury.
Goalie: Ricardo Gutierrez
Defenses: Efraín Orona, Facundo Almada, Nestor Vidrio (C)
Midfielders: Roberto Meraz, Francisco Venegas, Eduard Bello, Andrés Montaño.
Forwards: Joel Bárcenas, Nicolás Benedetti, Miguel Sansores
Substitutes: Omar Moreno, David Colman, Raúl Camacho, Raúl Sandoval, Fernando Illescas, Luis Quintana, Enrique Cedillo, Oswaldo Alanís, Emilio Sánchez, Nicolás Vikonis.
Chivas He is in high spirits, so closing the regular phase at home and knowing that he has the opportunity to enter directly into the league It will be enough to leave everything on the field against a Mazatlán, which will undoubtedly come out hardened by the objective of avoiding the relegation fine, but with all the losses it has between Nahuelpán, Padilla and the Ivorian ake wolfwill arrive with a lot of disadvantage and could fall.
Forecast: Chivas 2-1 Mazatlan
