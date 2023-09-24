This Tuesday we’ll see you again at home 👊 Get your 🎟️ and join us 👉 https://t.co/9VcvcY4don#EsPorChivas 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TZ7XxnU0Hr — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 24, 2023

👎 CHIVAS DOES NOT LIFT A 0-0 draw against Pachuca and Guadalajara only has one point in the last four games. pic.twitter.com/3ncF4fapGZ — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) September 24, 2023

You have the leader as the World Leader! 🔥 Atlético San Luis beat Mazatlán 3-2 🔝 Güémez, Bonatini and Vitinho scored for the Potosinos ⚽#ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/0Fx1tUWXm3 — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) September 23, 2023

“For me there is no doubt, this hurts us a lot and it is not the first time, but we will continue looking for improvement. It hurts us not to be able to take the victory after a fantastic performance. The game was fluid and the rival perhaps had the initiative for the first five minutes and then we recovered the ball. The very positive reaction regarding the team”he declared.

“We have recovered a clean sheet. The only clear chance was the penalty, I don’t doubt that they got it right, I’m referring to those who called the jury but nothing more; The team had many attempts, we lacked the goal and the success in the shots. I loved that the public was united with the team until the last minute. It gave us a lot of peace of mind and the team responded fantastically, I am proud of the effort of the entire team. What there is is a desire to recover our form, division does not exist; here they want to dramatize and provoke things. They are a great group, we even err on the side of being good at times”he finished.

In any case, the fans once again broke out against the starting eleven presented Paunovicsince despite leaving out Alexis Vega, Ruben Gonzalez and Jesus Sanchez to align to Yael Padilla, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alan Mozoput back to Erick Gutierrezwho continues to be criticized for his poor performance and yet remains in place of the captain Victor Guzman. Not having known defeat, the coach will surely go back to betting on the same unemployed.

Veljko Paunovic denies that the group is divided: “What there is is a desire to recover, no division. They want to dramatize, sow things that do not exist. The issue is to recover, today we saw what the group is.”#Chivas #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/e2tjywTUWh — Enrique Ortega ✮ (@kike_ortega_) September 24, 2023

“The players came out with heart, regardless of the result. We have worked, and always, as throughout the entire semester, we are missing something to achieve victory. To win you have to be forceful, San Luis did it that way, they had four finishes and scored three goals. We scored the goals when we were in the most disarray, we had very little control of the game and those two goals came, it happened to us last week with Cruz Azul and we should not give the opponent an advantage, because with those details the games will go away.”exclaimed the European.

THEY DESERVED MORE 👀 Although Mazatlán sold against the defeat against Atlético de San Luis, Ismael Rescalvo considers that his team should have taken a point from Alfonso Lastras ☝🏽 Furthermore, the Mazatlán coach was not happy with the referee’s work 😠#TeDaMoreEmociones pic.twitter.com/w1xmi6QII8 — La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) September 23, 2023