The commitment of Date 11 of the Liga MX between Chivas and Mazatlanin it Akron Stadium, was brought forward to this Tuesday, September 26, when it was originally scheduled to take place on October 24. The change was due to a series of meeting modifications, since with the participation of Tigers in it Champions Cup against Los Angeles FCthe duel between regios and mazatlecos was also changed, so in the end the red-and-whites agreed with the purples that they could advance the match without any problem.
Just this Saturday, Guadalajara did not go beyond a 0-0 draw against Pachuca in La Fortaleza, despite having dominated much of the match, without Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros, Ricardo Marin either Cristian Calderon They could open the lock. In the end, the archer Miguel Jimenez ended up becoming the great hero of the night because Jesus Chiquete committed a penalty, which stopped The Wacho at minute 81 preventing Illian Hernandez will celebrate. In this way, the Flock reached 14 points in seventh position with three games left on the day.
Regarding the Cañoneros, despite the Ivorian’s double Ake Loba in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumended up falling 3-2 against Atlético San Luisthanks to the annotations of Javier Guemez and the brazilians Leo Bonatini and Vitinho Ferreira. With the setback, the Faro team is on step 15 with seven units.
When? Tuesday, September 26
Place: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 7:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After the draw against Pachuca, the Flock has four duels without knowing victory. Given this, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He pointed out that the refereeing harmed them, and also emphasized that the red and white dressing room is not broken despite the rumors spread by the media.
“For me there is no doubt, this hurts us a lot and it is not the first time, but we will continue looking for improvement. It hurts us not to be able to take the victory after a fantastic performance. The game was fluid and the rival perhaps had the initiative for the first five minutes and then we recovered the ball. The very positive reaction regarding the team”he declared.
“We have recovered a clean sheet. The only clear chance was the penalty, I don’t doubt that they got it right, I’m referring to those who called the jury but nothing more; The team had many attempts, we lacked the goal and the success in the shots. I loved that the public was united with the team until the last minute. It gave us a lot of peace of mind and the team responded fantastically, I am proud of the effort of the entire team. What there is is a desire to recover our form, division does not exist; here they want to dramatize and provoke things. They are a great group, we even err on the side of being good at times”he finished.
In any case, the fans once again broke out against the starting eleven presented Paunovicsince despite leaving out Alexis Vega, Ruben Gonzalez and Jesus Sanchez to align to Yael Padilla, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alan Mozoput back to Erick Gutierrezwho continues to be criticized for his poor performance and yet remains in place of the captain Victor Guzman. Not having known defeat, the coach will surely go back to betting on the same unemployed.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Jesús Chiquete, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Yael Padilla, Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Belrán
Forwards: Ricardo Marín, Ronaldo Cisneros, Roberto Alvarado
Substitutes: ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Alexis Vega, Jesús Brigido, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Alejandro Mayorga, Raúl Rangel, ‘Oso’ González, Raúl Martínez
The purple team showed well against the Potosinos, but that was not enough for them to win or draw, which is why the Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo He assured that his team deserved more, and that their main problem was their offensive forcefulness.
“The players came out with heart, regardless of the result. We have worked, and always, as throughout the entire semester, we are missing something to achieve victory. To win you have to be forceful, San Luis did it that way, they had four finishes and scored three goals. We scored the goals when we were in the most disarray, we had very little control of the game and those two goals came, it happened to us last week with Cruz Azul and we should not give the opponent an advantage, because with those details the games will go away.”exclaimed the European.
Goalie: Hugo González
Defenses: Luis Olivas, Facundo Almada, Francisco Venegas, Bryan Colula
Midfielders: Nicolás Benedetti, José Esquivel, Jefferson Intriago
Forwards: Aké Loba, Yoel Barcenas, Eduard Bello
Substitutes: Jair Díaz, Raúl Camacho, Sergio Flores, Luis Amarilla, David Colman, Ramiro Árciga, Gabriel López, José Madueña, Ventura Alvarado, Ricardo Gutiérrez
Chivas 1-1 Mazatlán
