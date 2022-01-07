Here is the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:

What time does it start? 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 4:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 7:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)

Where? Akron Stadium

TV broadcast: Izzi

In the past semester, Guadalajara was located in the tenth position of the table accessing the playoffs, however, Puebla eliminated it from the eleven steps, adding a new failure in its history.

Despite this, the directive opted for the continuity of the coach Marcelo Michel LeañoHowever, they only added a reinforcement, Roberto Alvarado, against a large number of options that sounded, which is why the fans are totally upset with the owner Amaury vergara, without forgetting that the arrival of the Louse cost ‘2×1’ after the departure of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro Mayorga, although they also said goodbye Toño Rodriguez, Jesus Godinez Y Juan Aguayo.

And now to top it all, the Sacred Flock will not be able to call on its entire squad against Mazatlan because there were three positive cases of COVID-19, one of them, the reinforcement Alvarado, in addition to the defender Luis OlivasWhile the last name was not released, there are versions about a staff man or a containment.

Finally, the fans were surprised to see the forward registered in the first team Paolo Yrizar, who was announced as a reinforcement of the subsidiary Tapatio, from Sinaloa Dorados on the Expansion League, perhaps, to avoid more harsh comments from the Chiva-brothers to the board.

CHIVAS REPORTS 3 CASES OF COVID-19, IS ALVARADO ONE OF THEM? Although the rojiblanca institution has not released the names, it declared that all the elements are well and isolated, local media assure that one of the positives is Roberto Alvarado. pic.twitter.com/nRFGR0iV0w – La Banca MX ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) January 7, 2022

The Gunners stayed in a position to enter the play-off last semester, therefore, this time they tried to reinforce themselves in the best way to enter their first League.

The Mazatlan leadership kept the Spanish in command Jose Bernat, announcing the registrations of Eduard bello, Gonzalo sosa, Nicolas Benedetti, Ricardo Rodriguez, Raul Sandoval, Jefferson Intriago, Miguel Sansores Y Oswaldo Alanís.

On the other hand, the casualties presented by the purple set were Camilo Sanvezzo, Gael sandoval, Manuel Perez Y Candido Ramirez.

As well as other sets of the MX League, those on the Pacific Coast were not spared from testing positive for COVID-19, with two cases, without revealing the names of those affected.

MAZATLÁN (4-4-2): Nicolás Vikonis; Néstor Vidrio, Carlos Vargas, Nico Díaz, Jorge Padilla; Gonzalo Freitas, Roberto Meraz, Jefferson Intriago, Eduard Bello; Gonzalo Sosa and Miguel Sansores.

La Fortaleza has not been a safe zone for the Sacred Flock for some time, apart from that they were fighting with the goal taking away the preseason, so it would be surprising if they started winning, but the Gunners do not forget the defeat in the past semester at their hands that it took them away from the Fiesta Grande.

Prediction: Chivas 1-1 Mazatlán