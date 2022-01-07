The 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX has already started. It will be next Sunday, January 9, when Chivas receives a visit from Mazatlan at Akron Stadium, in a duel corresponding to Matchday 1.
Here is the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Sunday, January 9
What time does it start? 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 4:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 7:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Akron Stadium
TV broadcast: Izzi
Streaming Online: https://www.izzi.mx/izzigo-landing
CHIVAS
In the past semester, Guadalajara was located in the tenth position of the table accessing the playoffs, however, Puebla eliminated it from the eleven steps, adding a new failure in its history.
Despite this, the directive opted for the continuity of the coach Marcelo Michel LeañoHowever, they only added a reinforcement, Roberto Alvarado, against a large number of options that sounded, which is why the fans are totally upset with the owner Amaury vergara, without forgetting that the arrival of the Louse cost ‘2×1’ after the departure of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro Mayorga, although they also said goodbye Toño Rodriguez, Jesus Godinez Y Juan Aguayo.
And now to top it all, the Sacred Flock will not be able to call on its entire squad against Mazatlan because there were three positive cases of COVID-19, one of them, the reinforcement Alvarado, in addition to the defender Luis OlivasWhile the last name was not released, there are versions about a staff man or a containment.
Finally, the fans were surprised to see the forward registered in the first team Paolo Yrizar, who was announced as a reinforcement of the subsidiary Tapatio, from Sinaloa Dorados on the Expansion League, perhaps, to avoid more harsh comments from the Chiva-brothers to the board.
MAZATLAN
The Gunners stayed in a position to enter the play-off last semester, therefore, this time they tried to reinforce themselves in the best way to enter their first League.
The Mazatlan leadership kept the Spanish in command Jose Bernat, announcing the registrations of Eduard bello, Gonzalo sosa, Nicolas Benedetti, Ricardo Rodriguez, Raul Sandoval, Jefferson Intriago, Miguel Sansores Y Oswaldo Alanís.
On the other hand, the casualties presented by the purple set were Camilo Sanvezzo, Gael sandoval, Manuel Perez Y Candido Ramirez.
As well as other sets of the MX League, those on the Pacific Coast were not spared from testing positive for COVID-19, with two cases, without revealing the names of those affected.
CHIVAS (4-2-3-1): Raúl Gudiño; Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponce, Carlos Cisneros; Jesús Molina, Alan Torres; Ricardo Angulo, Alexis Vega, Isaác Brizuela; Angel Zaldívar.
MAZATLÁN (4-4-2): Nicolás Vikonis; Néstor Vidrio, Carlos Vargas, Nico Díaz, Jorge Padilla; Gonzalo Freitas, Roberto Meraz, Jefferson Intriago, Eduard Bello; Gonzalo Sosa and Miguel Sansores.
Chivas kept the same campus and given the low probability that The Louse Alvarado watch action, he has a slight advantage against a rebuilt team, because Mazatlan made several modifications, but not for that reason it will be a simple rival.
La Fortaleza has not been a safe zone for the Sacred Flock for some time, apart from that they were fighting with the goal taking away the preseason, so it would be surprising if they started winning, but the Gunners do not forget the defeat in the past semester at their hands that it took them away from the Fiesta Grande.
Prediction: Chivas 1-1 Mazatlán
